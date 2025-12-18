CM Revanth Reddy Challenges KCR to Contest Lok Sabha Polls, Calls for Open Debate on River Water Disputes

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday openly challenged former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and face a direct debate on river water disputes, including Krishna and Godavari water sharing and irrigation projects. The Chief Minister said the state government is fully prepared for a discussion in the Assembly at any time KCR desires.

‘Ready for Debate on Krishna and Godavari Waters’

Responding to reports that KCR may soon address the media on river water issues, Revanth Reddy threw a direct challenge, asking the BRS chief to come to the Assembly and debate the matter openly.

Key points from Revanth Reddy’s remarks:

Asked KCR to write a letter as Leader of the Opposition on Krishna water sharing

on Krishna water sharing Offered to convene Assembly sessions at KCR’s convenience

Claimed maximum injustice in water sharing happened during the BRS regime

Asserted the Congress government would prove alleged betrayals with evidence

“We are ready for a debate in the House on Krishna and Godavari waters. Let us decide who did injustice and when,” Revanth Reddy said.

Congress Victory in Gram Panchayat Elections

The Chief Minister’s comments came a day after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, winning a large number of Sarpanch posts across the state.

Revanth Reddy:

Congratulated newly elected Sarpanches

Described the results as a mandate for Congress governance

Said the people have rejected BRS leadership at the grassroots level

‘BRS Hasn’t Won Any Election Since KTR Took Charge’

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS party has failed to win any election since K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) became working president.

He further alleged:

Internal dissent within BRS

A social media campaign by Harish Rao’s supporters against KTR

KTR’s district tours were an attempt to divert attention from internal issues

Remarks on Formula E Case and Messi Event

The Chief Minister also addressed other political and administrative developments:

Formula E Case

Confirmed the case is under investigation

Said action against Arvind Kumar will be taken once DoPT permission is received

Messi Event Clarification

Clarified that the Messi football event was a private function

Stated he attended only as a guest

Explained that Singareni management issued the advertisement

Said he took his grandson to watch football, dismissing criticism

“We didn’t go to pubs or parties. It was a simple football event,” he said.

Political Heat Intensifies in Telangana

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, political temperatures are rising in Telangana. Revanth Reddy’s challenge to KCR and his push for an open Assembly debate on river water disputes signal an aggressive stance by the ruling Congress as it seeks to corner the opposition on governance and resource-sharing issues.

