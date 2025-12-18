Supreme Court Verdict Gives Major Relief to Telangana Government in ₹15,000 Crore Land Dispute

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Telangana government has received major relief from the Supreme Court after the apex court ruled in its favour in a long-standing land dispute worth nearly ₹15,000 crore. The Supreme Court made it clear that the 102 acres of land near Vanasthalipuram belongs to the Telangana Forest Department, bringing an end to a legal battle that continued for almost two decades.

Supreme Court Declares Vanasthalipuram Land as Forest Land

In its verdict, the Supreme Court categorically stated that the disputed 102 acres near Vanasthalipuram is forest land and that the state government has complete ownership and control over it.

The case involved petitions filed by certain individuals who claimed to be descendants of the Nizam, Salar Jung, and Mir Alam, asserting ownership over the land.

Background of the Two-Decade-Old Legal Battle

Earlier, the High Court had ruled in favour of around 260 petitioners, accepting their claims over the land. Challenging this decision, the Telangana government approached the Supreme Court, seeking clarity and final adjudication.

After detailed hearings, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court overturned earlier findings and delivered a fresh verdict in favour of the state.

Clear Directions Issued to Telangana Government

The Supreme Court not only upheld the government’s claim but also issued clear administrative directions:

The Chief Secretary of Telangana must notify the 102 acres as reserve forest

must The notification must be issued within eight weeks

A copy of the notification must be submitted to the Supreme Court Registry

With these directions, the court ensured permanent legal protection for the land.

End of a Long-Standing Dispute

The apex court’s ruling has effectively ended a land dispute that lasted for nearly 20 years, providing legal certainty and strengthening the state’s position on forest conservation.

Officials said the verdict would help protect valuable forest land and prevent future ownership claims.

Major Boost for Telangana Government

The judgment is being seen as a significant legal and administrative victory for the Telangana government, especially considering the high commercial value of the land, estimated at ₹15,000 crore.