Boney Kapoor shares picture of late wife Sridevi’: ‘Holi was happiest’

Mumbai: A Heartfelt Tribute on Holi

On the occasion of Holi, producer Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to remember his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. He shared a nostalgic picture of her playing sindoor khela during a Durga Puja celebration, with vermillion applied to her face and “Boney” written on her back with colored powder.

“Holi was happiest,” Boney captioned the post, expressing how special the festival was for him when Sridevi was alive.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s Love Story

The love story of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi began on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Tragically, Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning. Her final film appearance was in the 2017 crime thriller “Mom”, where she played a vigilante mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter.

Boney Kapoor’s Nostalgic Posts About Sridevi

Boney Kapoor frequently shares heartwarming throwback pictures of his late wife. On March 4, he posted Sridevi’s airport look from 2015, featuring her in a simple grey top, blue jeans, and a stole, carrying two bags.

In January, he also reminisced about the first day of shooting for “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja” (1993). The producer posted a monochrome image of himself and Sridevi, both seen laughing together, captioned: “First day of shooting Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.”

Boney Kapoor’s Upcoming Film Projects

At the recently concluded IIFA 2025, Boney Kapoor hinted at casting his daughter Khushi Kapoor for the sequel to “Mom”. The crime-thriller, directed by Ravi Udyawar, originally starred Sajal Ali, Akshaye Khanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.