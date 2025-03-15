Aamir Khan Reveals What He and Shah Rukh Khan Gossiped About

In a candid and humorous moment, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an amusing anecdote about his conversation with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if they discussed each other’s birthdays, Aamir revealed that the two didn’t talk about anything related to their special days at all. Instead, they had a good laugh over something much more entertaining.

Speaking to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan joked, “No, actually we didn’t talk about our birthdays at all. No, we did not forget; no, we did not even talk about birthdays. We were talking randomly about other things. We were gossiping about you all for a change.”

Aamir Khan Discusses Potential Film with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

During the same media interaction, Aamir also gave a glimpse into a potential collaboration with his fellow Khans, Shah Rukh and Salman. When questioned about their discussion on the night before his birthday, Aamir revealed that all three of them would be open to working together on a film if the right script comes along.

Aamir further added that he and Salman had discussed a potential sequel to their classic film Andaz Apna Apna, which has long been a fan-favorite. The idea of a film featuring all three Khans has sparked excitement among fans for years, and Aamir’s comments only fueled that anticipation.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan: A Friendship Reignited

The Khans’ friendship has long been a topic of discussion among fans and media. Just last month, Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman attended a special screening of Loveyapa. While the three superstars arrived separately and posed for individual photos, it was a reminder of their enduring camaraderie. Additionally, last year, the trio created a buzz at a lavish wedding celebration, where they were seen dancing together to the viral track “Naatu Naatu.”

Aamir Khan’s Personal Life: Introducing Gauri

Amid his professional discussions, Aamir Khan also took the opportunity to share a personal moment. The actor introduced his new partner, Gauri, to the media, explaining that they had been friends for 25 years but only developed romantic feelings for each other a year ago. Aamir’s heartfelt shoutout to Gauri adds a sweet personal touch to his public persona.

Aamir Khan’s Candid Conversations with the Media

Aamir Khan’s interaction with the media on his 60th birthday showcased not just his wit and humor but also his openness about his personal and professional life. From gossips about the media to potential collaborations with Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir continues to captivate audiences with his charm and candidness.

Key Points: