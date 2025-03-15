Israeli PM Files Complaint Against Former ISA Chief Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a police complaint against former Israel Security Agency (ISA) Chief Nadav Argaman, accusing him of attempting to extort him using criminal methods. According to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News, Netanyahu’s attorney submitted a letter to Israeli Police Chief Daniel Levi on Friday, asserting that Argaman’s actions were akin to criminal extortion.

The complaint stems from comments made by Argaman during a television interview on Thursday night. In the interview, Argaman suggested that if he determined Netanyahu was acting unlawfully, he would expose everything he knew. He added that he refrained from revealing this information to preserve the importance of the relationship between the ISA chief and the prime minister but stated that he would share any information that could threaten Israel’s national security according to the law.

Netanyahu’s Strong Response to Alleged Threats

In his complaint, Netanyahu condemned Argaman’s behavior as crossing “all red lines,” likening his actions to those of criminal organizations. He accused Argaman of using mafia-style threats to blackmail a sitting prime minister. Netanyahu stated that this was part of a broader campaign of extortion and threats orchestrated by the current ISA Chief, Ronen Bar, and aimed at preventing Netanyahu from making necessary decisions for the country’s security following the October 7 Hamas attack.

In response to these allegations, the ISA issued a statement denying any baseless accusations against Bar. The ISA emphasized that Bar’s focus remains on national security and efforts to bring home the hostages held by Hamas while upholding Israel’s democratic values.

Rising Tensions Between Netanyahu and the ISA

This complaint is the latest in a series of escalating tensions between Netanyahu and the ISA. Since the surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, disputes have emerged regarding how the conflict was handled, as well as negotiations for hostage releases. There have also been controversies surrounding leaks of classified documents and investigations into business ties between employees at Netanyahu’s office and the Qatari government.

Critics of Netanyahu argue that his decisions are motivated by political survival, while his supporters claim that the ISA is interfering with his actions, with some even accusing the agency of attempting a coup.

Police Investigation Launched

Following the filing of the complaint, Israeli police confirmed that Police Chief Levi had instructed the head of the investigation and intelligence department to review Argaman’s statements. The situation highlights ongoing tensions within Israel’s security establishment as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Hamas attack and the political ramifications of Netanyahu’s leadership.

The conflict between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former ISA Chief Nadav Argaman adds to the growing political and security challenges facing the Israeli government. As investigations continue, the situation remains a focal point in the country’s ongoing efforts to secure national safety and navigate complex internal political dynamics.