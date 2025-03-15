NASA and SpaceX Launch Mission to Bring Home Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from Space

NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space since June 2024. The mission was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Friday evening, March 14, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Crew-10 Mission

The Dragon spacecraft, carrying Crew-10 astronauts, lifted off at 7:03 p.m. ET (4:33 a.m. IST on Saturday). NASA shared the moment on social media, stating: “Have a great time in space, y’all! #Crew10 lifted off from NASA Kennedy at 7:03pm ET (2303 UTC) on Friday, March 14.” This launch marks the 14th human spaceflight mission of Dragon to the ISS.

The Crew-10 mission includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The spacecraft is on its way to the ISS and is expected to autonomously dock with the space station in about 28.5 hours.

Return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Following Crew-10’s arrival at the ISS, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which includes astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return to Earth. Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS for an extended stay due to technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner, the spacecraft originally scheduled to bring them back.

Launch Delay and Early Return Request

The mission was originally scheduled for March 13, but it was delayed due to a hydraulic system issue with the ground support clamp arm on the rocket. The astronauts’ return was also expedited after US President Donald Trump personally urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring them back to Earth ahead of schedule. Williams and Wilmore were initially set to return by the end of March, but this timeline has now been moved up.

NASA and SpaceX’s successful launch marks a significant milestone in ensuring the safe return of astronauts Williams and Wilmore, ending their prolonged stay aboard the ISS. This mission showcases the ongoing collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and international space agencies to ensure safe crew rotations and advances in human space exploration.