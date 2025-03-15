63,000 Tonnes of Food Await Lifting of Gaza Aid Blockade, UN Reports

The United Nations (UN) has highlighted a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where 63,000 metric tonnes of food are currently waiting to be delivered, pending the lifting of the ongoing aid blockade. According to the UN, this amount of food could sustain around 1.1 million people for two to three months. However, the 12-day blockade has significantly hindered relief efforts and left critical supplies stuck in transit.

Food Aid Stuck Due to Gaza Blockade

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that the blockade has disrupted the flow of essential aid, particularly preventing the World Food Programme (WFP) from transporting food into Gaza. This has left humanitarian operations in the region severely constrained. OCHA reported that the WFP has 63,000 metric tonnes of food stored or in transit, but the closure of all border crossing points has stopped delivery.

Despite these challenges, the WFP has enough supplies to support essential community services. Stocks are available to maintain active bakeries and community kitchens for up to a month. Additionally, ready-to-eat food parcels are available to serve over 500,000 people for two weeks. However, the WFP had to reduce the amount of ready-to-eat food before the ceasefire, to stretch the supplies further.

Critical Shortages Beyond Food: Fuel, Oxygen, and Electricity

In addition to food shortages, Gaza is facing severe shortages of fuel, which is affecting vehicle movement and slowing first responder operations. The UN has also raised concerns over the critical need for oxygen supplies and electricity generators to support life-saving medical services in hospitals. At least two dozen additional generators are urgently needed to maintain hospital operations, as existing units require maintenance and spare parts.

Escalating Settler Violence in the West Bank

The humanitarian crisis extends beyond Gaza to the West Bank, where the UN has raised alarms over escalating settler violence. Recent incidents have led to casualties, property damage, and increased displacement risks for Palestinian communities. OCHA reported that over the past two years, more than 2,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and movement restrictions.

Ongoing Israeli Military Operations and Rising Food Insecurity

The UN also highlighted that the Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank has now entered its eighth week, leading to increased displacement and rising food insecurity. According to OCHA, last week saw at least 10 mosques raided by Israeli forces, including those in East Jerusalem. In Jenin city, military operations have intensified, displacing over 500 people from three neighborhoods.

Increase in Structure Demolitions During Ramadan

The situation in the West Bank has worsened in recent weeks, with a sharp increase in the demolition of Palestinian-owned structures. The number of demolitions in the first 10 days of Ramadan this year already exceeds the total for the entire month of Ramadan in 2024.

As the conflict and aid restrictions continue, the UN and its partners warn that food insecurity and humanitarian needs are rising rapidly in both Gaza and the West Bank.