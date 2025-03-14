Trump ambassador nominee to Japan says Tokyo will have to pay more to host US forces

Tokyo: George Glass, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next US Ambassador to Japan, has stated that Washington will need to press Japan to increase its financial contribution for hosting US forces in the region. His comments come ahead of the upcoming renewal of the US-Japan agreement in 2027.

Increased Financial Burden for Japan’s Support of US Troops

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Glass emphasized the importance of strengthening US-Japan relations, which he described as being “at an apex.” However, he highlighted that Japan’s financial contributions towards hosting the 60,000 US troops stationed in the country would need to increase. Currently, Japan contributes around $1.4 billion annually to support US military presence.

Glass pointed to the growing sophistication of Chinese military forces and the increasing cost of countering Beijing’s activities in the region. “The cost of pushing back against Beijing has become significantly more expensive,” Glass said. He further explained that the need for upgraded weapons systems and command-and-control systems alongside Japanese cooperation would require a higher financial commitment from Japan.

The Special Measures Agreement and Its Renewal

The financial arrangement between the two countries is governed by the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which outlines Japan’s contribution for hosting US troops. The agreement is set to be renewed in 2027. Glass indicated that, while it’s too early to predict the exact cost burden, the US would certainly push for Japan to take on a larger share moving forward.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, responded to these comments, noting that the government will continue to assess the appropriate burden to be borne by Japan after the current SMA expires.

Trade and Economic Relations Under Review

Beyond military cooperation, Glass also addressed ongoing economic challenges in US-Japan relations. He stated that, if confirmed, he would have tough discussions regarding tariffs and the reduction of the US trade deficit with Japan. He emphasized Japan’s commitment to increasing its defense budget, which he sees as key to both national security goals and regional deterrence efforts, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

US-Japan Alliance: A Cornerstone of Regional Stability

In his remarks, Glass underscored the importance of the US-Japan alliance, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2025. He referred to the alliance as the cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Glass highlighted how shared values facilitate cooperation between the two nations in various international forums, including the G7, the Quad, and trilateral engagements with South Korea and the Philippines.