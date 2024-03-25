Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia extend to five Tests

New Delhi: The Test rivalry between India and Australia will get bigger next summer as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) announced the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played as a five-Test series.

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024-25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, said, “The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket’s significance.

“This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy. As India and Australia, come together, we anticipate an enthralling spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide with its intensity and excitement.”

Mike Baird, CA Chair, added, “We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates.

“The eyes of the cricket world will be on Australia and I’m confident Pat Cummins’ World Champion team can overcome the skill and depth of the Indian team who played so brilliantly to win the last two series here and reclaim the trophy.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration with the BCCI and I echo Mr Shah’s sentiments about the pre-eminence of Test cricket. We look forward to hosting their team, officials and fans throughout what will be a tremendous series and a highlight of a packed summer of cricket.”

In the last four Test series between the two teams, India has been the more dominant team, winning each time. This includes winning the Test series in Australia in back-to-back years, from 2018–19 and 2020–21 (both by identical 2-1 margins).

In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

The extension of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for this and future series recognises the standing of the nations which contested the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final as well as their enduring commitment to the game’s preeminent international format.