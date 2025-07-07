Hyderabad Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Minor Leg Surgery at Banjara Hills Hospital

Hyderabad: A tragic incident at a private hospital in Banjara Hills has raised serious concerns about medical care and accountability after a 7-year-old boy died during what was supposed to be a minor leg surgery.

Child Suffers Heart Attack During Surgery

The boy, who was admitted to TX Childers Hospital in Banjara Hills for a routine surgical procedure on his leg, reportedly suffered a heart attack while under anesthesia, according to hospital authorities. Despite efforts to revive him, the child could not be saved.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence

The grieving family has accused the hospital of medical negligence, stating that a healthy child undergoing a simple procedure should not have lost his life. They are demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the hospital management.

Family members claim that they were not given a clear explanation of the complications during the surgery and allege that emergency protocols were not properly followed.

FIR Lodged, Investigation Underway

Following the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Banjara Hills Police Station. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine whether there was any lapse or negligence on the part of the medical staff.

Concerns Raised Over Hospital Safety and Medical Ethics

The incident has sparked a wider debate on patient safety, medical ethics, and healthcare quality in private hospitals. Citizens and activists are calling for stronger regulation of healthcare institutions, especially those handling pediatric patients.

A Call for Healthcare Reform

This heartbreaking case has once again highlighted the urgent need for strict enforcement of hospital safety protocols, better monitoring of anesthesia procedures, and improved communication with families during medical emergencies. Public trust in private hospitals remains fragile, and such incidents deepen the concern for child healthcare standards in Telangana.