Hyderabad Police Detain Four Foreigners for Overstaying Visas and Suspected Drug Links

The Hyderabad North Zone Police, under the supervision of Task Force DCP Sudheer Babu, have identified and detained four foreign nationals who were illegally residing in India even after their visas had expired. The operation was revealed during a press meet held in Secunderabad.

Foreign Nationals from Nigeria, Tanzania, and Sudan Detained

According to officials, the individuals include two Nigerian nationals, one Tanzanian, and one Sudanese citizen. All of them were found to be overstaying in India on expired visas, which is considered a legal violation under Indian immigration laws.

DCP Sudheer Babu stated that preliminary investigations revealed these foreign nationals had connections with drug traffickers, though no direct evidence of their personal involvement in narcotics trade was found so far.

The authorities are treating the issue as a matter of national security, given the rise in illegal activities involving overstaying foreign nationals in various parts of the country.

Arrangements Underway for Deportation and Entry Ban

Task Force officials have initiated the process of deporting these individuals back to their respective countries. In addition, the police have recommended a permanent ban on their re-entry into India.

Officials emphasized that entering India on medical, student, or business visas and then overstaying beyond the permitted period is a punishable offense, particularly if the person is found involved in or associated with unlawful activities.

Strong Warning Against Illegal Activities

DCP Sudheer Babu issued a stern warning, stating that the Hyderabad Police will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward foreign nationals engaged in illegal or suspicious activities. “We will take strict action against those misusing their visas and indulging in unlawful behavior,” he asserted.