Asaduddin Owaisi Visits Mohammed Faiz’s Bereaved Family in Panjeshah, Attends Namaz-e-Janazah, Condemns Tragic Incident

In condolence to yesterday’s tragic incident, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi personally visited the bereaved family of 17-year-old Mohammed Faiz (alias Azaan) at Khadme Rasool, Panjeshah, within the Charminar Assembly Constituency. Accompanied by AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Owaisi attended the Namaz-e-Janazah, conveyed his heartfelt condolences, strongly condemned the incident, and assured the family of the party’s full support while expressing hope that justice would be delivered in accordance with the law.

Asaduddin Owaisi Visits Mohammed Faiz’s Family at Khadme Rasool, Panjeshah

#Hyderabad: AIMIM President & Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi visited the bereaved family of 17-year-old Mohammed Faiz (Azaan) at Khadme Rasool, Panjeshah, attended the Namaz-e-Janazah, condemned the tragic incident, and assured full support while seeking justice. #AIMIM pic.twitter.com/CWmDxqRUNO July 20, 2026

AIMIM President and Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, visited the home of the bereaved family of 17-year-old Mohammed Faiz (alias Azaan) at Khadme Rasool, Panjeshah, located within the Charminar Assembly Constituency, on July 20, 2026.

The visit was made in condolence following yesterday’s tragic incident involving Mohammed Faiz.

Owaisi Attends Namaz-e-Janazah, Condemns Tragic Incident

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi was accompanied by AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali during the visit.

The AIMIM President attended the Namaz-e-Janazah of the deceased and personally conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

During the visit, he strongly condemned the heinous incident.

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AIMIM Assures Full Support to Bereaved Family

Reaffirming AIMIM’s commitment to stand by people during difficult times, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi assured the bereaved family of the party’s complete support and full cooperation.

He also expressed hope that justice would be delivered in accordance with the law.

Following yesterday’s tragic incident, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi visited the bereaved family of 17-year-old Mohammed Faiz (alias Azaan) at Khadme Rasool, Panjeshah, in the Charminar Assembly Constituency on July 20, 2026. Accompanied by AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, he attended the Namaz-e-Janazah, condemned the incident, offered condolences, assured the family of the party’s complete support and cooperation, and expressed hope that justice would be delivered in accordance with the law.