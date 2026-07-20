CJP Alleges Police Excesses During ‘Sansad Chalo’ March, Continues Sit-In Near Kerala House Despite Crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday alleged that the Delhi Police used excessive force against protesters during its “Sansad Chalo” march, claiming that several students were injured and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo was pushed around. The Delhi Police rejected the allegations, calling claims that Angmo was assaulted “completely false and misleading” and stating that no one was subjected to targeted assault. Following the police action and removal of the protest stage at Jantar Mantar, CJP leaders continued a sit-in near Kerala House.

CJP Alleges Police Excesses During Protest

The allegations came after police dispersed protesters attempting to march towards Parliament and cleared the protest site.

By Monday evening, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Gitanjali J. Angmo continued their sit-in near Kerala House, saying the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.

Abhijeet Dipke alleged:

“Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo.”

Gitanjali J. Angmo Says 25 Lakh Youth Support the Movement

Addressing supporters, Gitanjali J. Angmo said the movement has received the support of an estimated 25 lakh young people.

She said:

“This shows that our education system, education policies and overall governance in the sector are deeply flawed and affecting every young person. The government must listen to their concerns at the earliest. Good governance means listening to the voices of youngsters and resolving this matter without delay.”

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Sonam Wangchuk’s Three Conditions to End Hunger Strike

According to Gitanjali J. Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk, who continues his hunger strike at Safdarjung Hospital, has set three conditions for ending his fast:

Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Assurance from Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament that education-related issues will be taken up during the ongoing Monsoon Session

and that education-related issues will be taken up during the ongoing Government action on the memorandum submitted by the protesters, covering issues ranging from the alleged NEET paper leak to the condition of government schools

She said:

“Only if these assurances are given will Sonam end his fast.”

Delhi Police Reject Assault Allegations

The Delhi Police denied allegations that Gitanjali J. Angmo was assaulted.

In a post on X, the police said reports claiming that Angmo was assaulted or had her hair pulled by police personnel were:

“Completely false and misleading.”

The Delhi Police further stated:

“No individuals were subjected to targeted assault, and claims suggesting malicious force or personal targeting are entirely baseless.”

CJP Says Protest Will Continue

Despite the police action, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its protest would continue.

After being removed from Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Gitanjali J. Angmo continued their sit-in near Kerala House.

The outfit said:

“This peaceful protest is not ending.”

Current Status

The CJP continues its sit-in near Kerala House after police dismantled the protest stage at Jantar Mantar and dispersed protesters attempting to march towards Parliament. The party has alleged police excesses, while the Delhi Police has denied allegations of assault on Gitanjali J. Angmo, calling them false and misleading.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has continued its sit-in near Kerala House after alleging that the Delhi Police used excessive force during the “Sansad Chalo” march and dismantled the protest site at Jantar Mantar. While the party claims several students were injured and Gitanjali J. Angmo was mistreated, the police have denied the allegations, stating that no targeted assault took place. The protest remains ongoing.