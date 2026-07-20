Durgam Cheruvu Restoration Reviewed: Commissioner Orders Immediate Steps to Stop Sewage Inflow and Improve Lake Water Quality

The Commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday inspected Durgam Cheruvu along with officials from the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Telangana Pollution Control Board (Telangana PCB), Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), and Irrigation & CAD to review restoration measures aimed at improving the lake’s water quality and overall upkeep. During the inspection, the Commissioner issued a series of directions to stop untreated sewage inflow, monitor water quality and enhance lake maintenance.

Durgam Cheruvu Restoration Measures Reviewed

The Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of Durgam Cheruvu to assess ongoing restoration efforts and the condition of the lake.

Officials from the following departments participated in the inspection:

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC)

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB)

Telangana Pollution Control Board (Telangana PCB)

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC)

Irrigation & CAD

The inspection focused on improving the lake’s water quality and ensuring proper upkeep of the water body.

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Commissioner Directs Telangana PCB to Test STP Outlet Samples

During the inspection, the Commissioner directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board (Telangana PCB) to collect samples from Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) outlets located within the TGIIC jurisdiction.

The purpose of the sampling is to verify whether the discharge entering the system is:

Treated water, or

Untreated sewage.

Immediate Action Ordered to Stop Untreated Sewage

The Commissioner instructed the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to immediately stop the inflow of untreated sewage into Durgam Cheruvu.

The direction was issued as part of the ongoing efforts to improve the lake’s water quality.

Floating Trash and Algae to Be Removed

The Commissioner directed Raheja and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to remove:

Floating trash

Algae

from Durgam Cheruvu to improve cleanliness and lake maintenance.

Madhapur Circle Officials Given Deadline

The Commissioner instructed Madhapur Circle officials to clear and transport all floating debris removed from the lake by tonight.

The direction aims to ensure immediate disposal of the waste collected during the cleaning drive.

SHG Members to Collect Lake Entry Fee

The Commissioner also directed that the lake entry fee be collected through Self-Help Group (SHG) members for maintenance of the Durgam Cheruvu lakefront until the tender process is finalised.

During the inspection of Durgam Cheruvu, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, along with officials from CMC, HMWS&SB, Telangana PCB, TGIIC and Irrigation & CAD, reviewed restoration measures and ordered immediate action to stop untreated sewage inflow, test STP outlet samples, remove floating trash and algae, clear debris by tonight and ensure temporary collection of the lake entry fee through SHG members until the tender process is completed.