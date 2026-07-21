Three of family killed as car crashes into road divider in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Hyderabad: At least four persons, including three of a family, were killed, and nine others were injured in two road accidents in Telangana on Tuesday, officials said.

Three persons, including a four-year-old girl, were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a road divider in Sangareddy district. Five others were injured in the accident that occurred near Bachupalli in Kalher mandal early in the morning.

According to police, the victims belong to the same family from Nanded in Maharashtra. They were heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, to receive relatives returning from abroad.

The car driver lost control and hit the divider. The vehicle overturned and fell off the road, killing two occupants on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue effort.

One of the injured succumbed on the way to the hospital. Five injured were admitted to a government hospital at Narayankhed.

The dead bodies were also shifted to the mortuary at Narayankhed hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kalher police registered a case and took up investigation.

In another accident that occurred in Khammam district, one person was killed and four others injured.

According to police, a DCM and a private bus collided near Kodad crossroad in Yedulapuram. The injured were shifted to the government hospital at Khammam.

There were 40 passengers on the private bus, which was heading to Odisha from Hyderabad.

Earlier, a 22-year-old student was killed after the car he was driving crashed into the boundary wall of an apartment complex in Yapral on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Two others were injured when the accident occurred on Monday under the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station of Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

The deceased was identified as Varun, son of an Army personnel. He was returning home along with his two friends, Ali and Arun, when he allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle near Om Shree Signet Apartments in Yapral.

Police suspect that overspeeding may have resulted in the youth losing control of the vehicle.

For more details: Munsif daily.com