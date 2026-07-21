Asthma, COPD or Allergy? Hyderabad Pulmonologist Dr. Mukarram Ali Busts Dangerous Myths Delaying Treatment

Hyderabad: Millions of Indians continue living with undiagnosed asthma, allergies, and chronic lung diseases because they believe several common myths surrounding respiratory illnesses, according to renowned pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali. Speaking during a public awareness programme, the Hyderabad-based lung specialist explained that misinformation often delays diagnosis and treatment, putting patients at greater risk of serious respiratory complications.

Hyderabad Pulmonologist Explains Why Respiratory Myths Are Dangerous

During the public awareness programme, Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali addressed several misconceptions that prevent patients from seeking timely medical care.

He stressed that awareness, early diagnosis, and scientifically guided treatment are essential in reducing the burden of respiratory diseases.

Myth 1: Every Long-Lasting Cough Is an Infection

Dr. Ali said this belief is false.

A persistent cough may actually indicate:

Asthma

Allergic Airway Disease

COPD

Chronic Bronchitis

Acid Reflux

Other respiratory disorders

He emphasized that not every cough requires antibiotics.

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Myth 2: Inhalers Become Addictive

Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali dismissed one of the most common fears among patients.

He said:

“Inhalers do not create addiction. They control inflammation and help patients breathe normally when prescribed correctly.”

He warned that avoiding inhalers because of misinformation often allows respiratory diseases to progress.

Myth 3: Breathlessness Is Just Old Age

Many elderly patients assume reduced breathing capacity is a normal part of ageing.

Dr. Ali advised that persistent breathlessness should always be medically evaluated, as it may indicate chronic lung disease or even heart complications.

Myth 4: Oxygen Cylinders Are the Treatment

Another misconception that became more common after the COVID-19 pandemic is that keeping an oxygen concentrator at home is the solution to breathing problems.

Dr. Ali explained:

“Oxygen supports life—it does not cure lung disease.”

He added that the real objective should be preventing patients from reaching the stage where oxygen becomes necessary.

Healthy Habits Can Help Protect Your Lungs

Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali advised people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits, including:

Quit smoking immediately

Avoid second-hand smoke

Reduce deep-fried and processed foods

Exercise regularly

Seek medical advice early

Never ignore persistent respiratory symptoms

Hyderabad pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali urged people not to rely on myths about asthma, COPD, allergies, inhalers, breathlessness, and oxygen therapy. He said that early diagnosis, timely medical consultation, healthy lifestyle choices, and scientifically guided treatment remain the most effective ways to prevent complications from chronic lung diseases.