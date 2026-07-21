MLA Majid Hussain Visits Bereaved Family After California Road Accident Kills Three Hyderabad-Origin Members

Hyderabad: AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the residence of the bereaved family of Nazia Salma, who, along with her 19-year-old daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh and 14-year-old son Hafez Omer, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Salton City, California, USA. The family belongs to Sayeedabad, Hyderabad. During the visit, Majid Hussain offered condolences, expressed solidarity with the grieving family, and assured them of all possible support. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been disclosed.

Majid Hussain Offers Condolences to Bereaved Family

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the residence of the bereaved family in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, following the tragic accident in Salton City, California, USA.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of three family members, conveyed his heartfelt condolences, and assured the family that he stands with them during this difficult time.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the bereaved family of Nazia Salma in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, after the tragic California road accident that claimed the lives of Salma, her daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh, and son Hafez Omer. He offered condolences and assured full support. pic.twitter.com/pqGO5AnjKH — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) July 21, 2026

California Road Accident Claimed Three Lives

The tragic road accident in Salton City, California claimed the lives of:

Nazia Salma (45)

Hafeza Neha Shaikh (19) – Daughter

– Daughter Hafez Omer (14) – Son

According to family members, the three died in the accident.

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Two Family Members Injured

The accident also left two family members injured:

Shaik Abdul Naveed , husband of Nazia Salma

, husband of Nazia Salma Khatija Shaikh (7), their younger daughter

Both are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in California.

According to the information provided, Shaik Abdul Naveed had worked as a scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad for nearly a decade.

Relatives Gather in Sayeedabad

Following the news of the tragedy, a large number of relatives and well-wishers gathered at the family’s native locality in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, to offer condolences to the grieving family.

Earlier, on the directions of AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj had also visited the family to express condolences over the tragedy.

Funeral Expected on July 24

According to family sources, the funeral of the deceased is expected to be held in the United States on July 24.

However, the exact cause of the accident and other details were not immediately available.

Following the tragic road accident in Salton City, California, which claimed the lives of Nazia Salma (45), Hafeza Neha Shaikh (19), and Hafez Omer (14), AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the bereaved family in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, and assured them of all possible support. Shaik Abdul Naveed and Khatija Shaikh (7) remain under treatment in California, while the funeral is expected to take place in the United States on July 24. The cause of the accident has not yet been disclosed.