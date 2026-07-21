Telangana SIR: How to Check If Your BLO Has Submitted Your Enumeration Form Online?

Hyderabad: During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, many voters are trying to find out whether their Enumeration Form has been submitted online by their Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the official app. While those who submitted their forms online received an instant confirmation message, voters who handed over paper forms to their BLO can now check the status on the Election Commission of India website. As of July 20, 2,25,25,055 out of 3,38,26,448 voters’ forms had been digitized, achieving a 66.59% digitization rate.

How to Check Your SIR Enumeration Form Status

Voters can check the status of their Enumeration Form by following these steps:

Visit the Election Commission of India official website. Click on the “Fill Enumeration Form” option on the homepage. Log in using your mobile number or EPIC (Voter ID) number. Select Telangana from the drop-down menu. Enter your EPIC number.

How to Understand Your Form Status

After logging in, voters may see one of the following:

If Your Form Has Not Yet Been Submitted by the BLO

If the website displays:

Your name

EPIC number

Part number

An option to enter your mobile number

it means your Booth Level Officer (BLO) has not yet submitted your form online through the official app.

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If Your Form Has Already Been Submitted

If the following message appears:

“Your form has already been submitted. For more details contact your BLO.”

it means your BLO has successfully submitted your Enumeration Form online.

What If Your Form Has Not Yet Been Digitized?

Voters who submitted a paper form to their BLO but do not yet see their record online should wait a few more days.

According to the information provided, the last date for digitization of forms is August 3.

Telangana SIR Digitization Status

According to the latest update:

Total voters in Telangana: 3,38,26,448

Forms digitized as of July 20: 2,25,25,055

Overall digitization rate: 66.59%

The digitization process is continuing across the state.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad and across Telangana, voters who submitted paper Enumeration Forms through their Booth Level Officer (BLO) can verify whether their forms have been uploaded online by checking the Election Commission of India website. If the message “Your form has already been submitted. For more details contact your BLO.” appears, the form has been successfully uploaded. As of July 20, 2,25,25,055 of 3,38,26,448 voter forms had been digitized, with the process scheduled to continue until August 3.