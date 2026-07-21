Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav Detained During Protest Near PM Modi’s Residence Over NEET Issue

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday, July 21, during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi. The protest was held against the police action on protesting students a day earlier. During the police action, Rahul Gandhi was reportedly injured below his eye, according to an aide. The Congress continues to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, and justice for the protesting students.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Detained by Delhi Police

According to PTI, Delhi Police forcibly removed and detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from the protest site outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday.

The protest was organised by Congress leaders against the police action on protesting students that took place a day earlier.

Sit-In Protest Began Around 3:30 PM

Rahul Gandhi, along with several Congress leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, began a sit-in protest at around 3:30 pm near the Prime Minister’s residence.

The demonstration was part of the Congress party’s campaign over the handling of the NEET issue and the police action against students.

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Rahul Gandhi Injured During Police Action

As police moved to clear the protest site, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was seen lying on the ground and resisting as security personnel attempted to remove him.

According to an aide, Rahul Gandhi suffered an injury below his eye during the operation.

Dramatic Scenes as Priyanka Gandhi Resists Removal

The protest witnessed dramatic scenes when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen holding on to the door of a police bus even after it started moving.

She was later detained along with other opposition leaders.

Congress Demands Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

The Congress has demanded:

The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

A discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament

in Parliament Justice for the protesting students

The party said the protest was aimed at highlighting these demands.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 21. The protest began at around 3:30 pm over the police action against protesting students and the NEET issue. Rahul Gandhi reportedly suffered an injury below his eye during the police action, while the Congress continues to seek the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a discussion on NEET in Parliament, and justice for the protesting students.