Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid heavy Opposition sloganeering. It will reconvene at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

This was the third time on Tuesday the House was adjourned as din from the Opposition benches did not fade.

Dilip Saikia in the Chair repeatedly requested the MPs to take their seats, maintain the decorum of the House and let proceedings continue under Rule 377. However, the Opposition members ignored the requests and continued to create ruckus at the well of the House.

Eventually, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till noon after repeated disruptions prevented normal proceedings from continuing.

Appealing to members to allow the House to function, Birla said, “Do you not want the House to run?… Everyone will get a chance to raise their issues.”

However, the Opposition benches continued their protests and sloganeering, resulting in disruption of proceedings and eventually leading to the first adjournment.

The House reconvened at noon, during which persistent sloganeering and protests by Opposition members continued to disrupt proceedings.

Presiding over the House, Sandhya Ray announced the adjournment after repeated appeals to Opposition members to maintain order went unheeded.

Despite several requests from the Chair, members of the Opposition continued raising slogans, forcing the House to be adjourned once again.

The disruptions follow similar scenes witnessed on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, when repeated adjournments affected proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Opposition parties had staged protests demanding discussions on a range of issues, including the examination paper leaks and the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, leading to repeated interruptions in parliamentary business.