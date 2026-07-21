World Brain Day 2026: Timely Care and Equal Access Key to Preventing Neurological Disabilities, Says Expert

Hyderabad: Marking World Brain Day 2026, neurosurgeon Dr. Savitr Sastri BV, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Minimally Invasive & Robotic Spine Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, stressed that brain health is a fundamental right and called for equal access to quality neurological care for everyone.

This year’s World Brain Day theme, “Brain Health: Access for All,” highlights the need to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for people suffering from neurological disorders, irrespective of their age, location or economic background.

Dr. Savitr Sastri said neurological disorders such as stroke, epilepsy, brain tumours, traumatic brain injuries, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis are among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. In India, the burden of these diseases has risen significantly due to an ageing population, changing lifestyles and increasing cases of hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

He noted that Hyderabad has made significant progress in neuroscience with advanced facilities for brain and spine surgery, stroke care and rehabilitation. However, many patients still fail to reach specialised hospitals within the critical treatment window, especially in stroke cases.

Calling stroke a medical emergency, he urged people to remember the FAST warning signs:

F – Face drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech difficulty

T – Time to reach a hospital immediately

According to the expert, early treatment through advanced procedures such as intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy can significantly reduce disability and improve recovery.

Dr. Sastri also emphasised that brain health is closely linked to lifestyle choices. He advised maintaining regular physical activity, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, eating a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption and managing stress to reduce the risk of neurological diseases.

He further highlighted the strong connection between mental health and brain health, noting that anxiety, depression and chronic stress can affect cognitive function, while neurological disorders often impact emotional well-being. He called for an integrated approach combining neurological, psychiatric and rehabilitation services.

While praising advancements in technologies such as high-resolution neuroimaging, minimally invasive neurosurgery, robotic-assisted procedures and AI-assisted diagnostics, he stressed that technology alone cannot address healthcare disparities. Expanding neurological services to underserved areas, improving emergency referral systems and increasing public awareness remain equally important.

Concluding his message on World Brain Day, Dr. Savitr Sastri said that investing in awareness, prevention and equitable neurological care can save lives and improve the quality of life for millions.

“A healthy brain is the foundation of a healthy society. Protecting it begins with awareness, early action and ensuring that quality neurological care reaches everyone who needs it,” he said.

For more details: Munsif daily.com