RBI Plans to Introduce Plastic Currency Notes, Rs 10 and Rs 20 Polymer Notes Likely Under Pilot Project

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to introduce plastic (polymer) currency notes in India. As part of the initiative, the RBI has invited global tenders, and Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes are likely to be introduced soon under a pilot project. The pilot phase will assess the performance and durability of the new notes before any wider rollout.

RBI Invites Global Tenders for Polymer Currency Notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated the process to introduce plastic (polymer) currency notes in the country.

According to officials, the RBI has invited global tenders as part of its plan to launch polymer banknotes.

Under the pilot project, Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer currency notes are expected to be introduced in the initial phase.

Rs 10 and Rs 20 Polymer Notes to Be Tested First

Officials said that lower denomination currency notes will be printed on polymer material during the first phase.

The objective is to evaluate the performance, durability, and overall effectiveness of polymer notes before expanding their use to other denominations.

Polymer Notes Last Four to Five Times Longer

Experts say polymer currency notes are four to five times more durable than conventional paper currency notes.

These notes are more resistant to:

Water

Moisture

Dust

Daily wear and tear

Because of their higher durability, polymer notes do not need to be replaced as frequently as paper notes, which could reduce replacement costs over time.

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Advanced Security Features to Help Prevent Counterfeit Notes

Another major advantage of polymer currency is its advanced security features.

According to experts, these enhanced security features can help prevent the circulation of fake currency notes by making them significantly more difficult to counterfeit.

More Denominations May Follow if Pilot Project Succeeds

If the pilot project is successful, the RBI may gradually introduce other denominations of currency notes using polymer material.

However, the Reserve Bank of India has not yet announced a final timeline for the rollout of polymer currency notes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is moving forward with plans to introduce plastic (polymer) currency notes, with Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes expected to be launched under a pilot project after the global tender process. The initiative aims to improve durability, reduce replacement frequency, and strengthen security against counterfeit notes. The RBI has not yet announced the final timeline for the wider rollout.