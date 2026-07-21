Nampally to Get 480 New 2BHK Flats; Majid Hussain Urges Eligible Families to Apply Through MeeSeva

Hyderabad: The government has approved two new residential sites under the 2BHK Housing Scheme in the Nampally Assembly constituency, where 480 modern residential flats will be constructed for eligible and homeless families. One project will be built at Red Hills, while the other will come up at Police Lines near Apna Hospital. AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said the allocation of the 480 flats was made possible through the efforts of AIMIM and the special attention of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Applications will be accepted through MeeSeva Centres, and officials said allotments will be made through online verification and a lucky draw.

Government Approves Two 2BHK Housing Projects in Nampally

The government has announced a major housing initiative for the Nampally Assembly constituency by approving two new residential sites under the 2BHK Housing Scheme.

The projects will be developed at:

Red Hills

Police Lines near Apna Hospital

A total of 480 modern residential flats will be constructed during the first phase.

Officials said all flats will be reserved only for eligible and deserving families residing in the Nampally Assembly constituency.

🏠 Big relief for Nampally! The government has approved 480 new 2BHK flats at Red Hills and Police Lines. AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain urged eligible local families to apply through MeeSeva and warned people not to pay money to brokers or middlemen. #Hyderabad #Nampally pic.twitter.com/IrNw62DHsP — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) July 21, 2026

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain: Owaisi’s Efforts Helped Secure 480 Flats

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said that 480 2BHK houses have been allotted for the Nampally Assembly constituency due to AIMIM’s efforts and the special attention of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said the houses will be given only to people who are residents of the Nampally Assembly constituency.

Majid Hussain appealed to eligible residents to visit their nearest MeeSeva Centre and apply for the 2BHK Housing Scheme.

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Application Process for Nampally 2BHK Housing Scheme

Applicants must visit their nearest MeeSeva Centre to submit their applications.

According to the information provided:

Applicants must pay a nominal application fee of Rs. 100 while submitting the application.

while submitting the application. If required by the government during the allotment process, applicants will also have to deposit Rs. 10,000 .

. If the applicant is not allotted a 2BHK house, the Rs. 10,000 deposit will be fully refundable.

If the applicant is allotted a 2BHK house, the total cost of the house will be approximately Rs. 11 lakh .

. Out of this amount, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 5 lakh , while the remaining Rs. 6 lakh will be paid by the beneficiary .

, while the . MLA Majid Hussain also clarified that no additional payment should be made to any individual, broker, agent, or organization under any circumstances.

Statement by AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain

Majid Hussain said:

Only one member from each family can apply for the scheme.

for the scheme. Applicants must visit the MeeSeva Centre to submit their applications.

to submit their applications. The public will have to pay the application fee and Rs. 10,000 , which he said will be refunded if the applicant does not receive a 2BHK house .

and , which he said . He urged the public to complete the application process without delay.

Note: The government press note states that the application fee is Rs. 200, while the additional statement attributed to AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain mentions Rs. 100. Both figures have been reported as provided in the source material.

Government and Majid Hussain Warn Against Fraudsters

The government warned people not to trust anyone claiming they can arrange a house by taking the name of an MLA, MP, or any political leader in exchange for money.

Officials advised that anyone demanding money should be reported immediately to the concerned authorities or the police.

Majid Hussain also issued a strong warning to the public, saying there is no need to pay any extra money to anyone.

He said that if any person claims to be close to an MLA, MP, or any influential personality and promises to arrange a 2BHK house in exchange for money, the public should not trust such a person.

Instead, he appealed to people to report such individuals directly to Majid Hussain.

Online Verification and Lucky Draw

According to the government, all houses will be allotted through:

Online verification

Lucky draw

Officials said no house will be allotted on the basis of recommendation, political influence, or bribery.

The process will be conducted in a transparent manner under government rules.

Cost of a 2BHK House

Officials said the total cost of one 2BHK house is approximately Rs. 11 lakh, including:

Government subsidy: Rs. 5 lakh

Beneficiary contribution: Rs. 6 lakh

Officials also stated that if an applicant is not selected, the Rs. 200 application fee will be refunded in full.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions:

Only one member from each family can apply.

can apply. Anyone who has already received a government 2BHK house is not eligible .

is . Applicants must not own a personal house .

. Aadhaar Card is mandatory.

The Aadhaar Card must carry an address within the Nampally Assembly constituency.

More 2BHK Projects Planned

Officials said the 480 flats are part of the first phase.

The government plans to identify land in other parts of the Nampally Assembly constituency and launch additional 2BHK Housing Projects in the future.

The government has approved 480 new 2BHK flats at Red Hills and Police Lines near Apna Hospital in the Nampally Assembly constituency for eligible and homeless families. AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said the allotment was secured through the efforts of AIMIM and the special attention of Asaduddin Owaisi, urging eligible residents to apply through MeeSeva Centres. The government said allotments will be made only through online verification and a lucky draw, while both the government and Majid Hussain warned the public not to pay money to brokers or anyone claiming political influence.