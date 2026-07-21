CM Revanth Reddy Orders Faster Work at Hakimpet Education Hub, Warns of Suspension for Negligent Officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to speed up construction work at the Education Hub in Hakimpet, Vikarabad district, warning that officials showing negligence could face suspension. During an on-site inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of educational institutions and development works, announced that he would personally inspect the project every month, and directed officials to complete the pending work without delay.

Revanth Reddy Inspects Hakimpet Education Hub in Vikarabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the Education Hub at Hakimpet in Vikarabad district to inspect the progress of construction works and the overall development plan.

He conducted a field-level review of the proposed educational institutions and the infrastructure being developed in the area.

Engineering, Medical and Nursing Colleges Reviewed

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction of:

Engineering College

Medical College

Nursing College

Veterinary College

Physiotherapy and Paramedical Colleges

Hostels related to these institutions

He also issued several suggestions to officials regarding the development of the Education Hub.

CM Expresses Anger Over Slow Construction

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction work and directed officials to accelerate all ongoing projects.

He instructed that monthly progress reports for every project in the Education Hub should be submitted regularly.

Revanth Reddy also announced that he will personally inspect the progress every month and said he would even stay at the project site for one day every month to monitor the work closely.

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Warning of Suspension for Negligent Officials

The Chief Minister issued a strong warning to officials responsible for delays.

He said action would be taken against officers who show negligence in carrying out their duties.

Revanth Reddy also instructed senior officials not to hesitate to suspend officers who continue to work negligently.

CM Orders Early Distribution of Land Pattas

The Chief Minister also expressed anger over the delay in allotting plots to farmers who lost their land for the project.

He directed officials to hand over plot ownership documents (pattas) to the beneficiaries by next week.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials to assess the project’s progress and discuss further action.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to speed up construction at the Hakimpet Education Hub in Vikarabad district, Telangana. warning of suspension for negligent officials and announcing monthly inspections of the project. He also directed officials to distribute plot pattas to farmers who lost their land by next week and reviewed the construction of engineering, medical, nursing, veterinary, physiotherapy, paramedical colleges and hostels during his visit.