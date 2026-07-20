Telangana to Build 8,000 Indiramma Houses in 16 HYDRAA (CURE) Constituencies, Applications Open from July 21

Telangana Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday announced that the State government will construct 500 Indiramma houses in each of the 16 Assembly constituencies under the HYDRAA (CURE) jurisdiction on a pilot basis. The programme was formally launched at the Secretariat along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammed Azharuddin. Applications for the scheme will be accepted from July 21 through MeeSeva centres, WhatsApp (8096958096) and the official website.

Indiramma Housing Launched Under HYDRAA (CURE)

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the pilot phase will cover 16 Assembly constituencies, with 500 houses in each constituency, taking the total to 8,000 houses under the pilot programme.

He said the scheme will soon be expanded to eight more constituencies and will continue until every eligible poor family owns a house.

During the launch at the Secretariat, the Ministers:

Unveiled the Indiramma Housing brochure

Introduced the application facility through MeeSeva and WhatsApp

and Felicitated Konda Nagaraju of Nakrekal village, Nalgonda district, with a ₹1 lakh cash prize for explaining the Indiramma Housing Scheme through an Instagram video.

Eight Lakh Houses Sanctioned Across Telangana

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said:

4.5 lakh houses were sanctioned in the first phase across Telangana.

were sanctioned in the across Telangana. 2.5 lakh houses were launched in the second phase by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy .

were launched in the by . With the launch of one lakh houses under the HYDRAA (CURE) jurisdiction, the total number of houses being provided to the poor has reached eight lakh .

under the jurisdiction, the total number of houses being provided to the poor has reached . More than two lakh houses are expected to be completed by next month.

The Minister said beneficiaries will receive 525-square-foot houses in their existing residential localities.

Key features include:

Land worth around ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh will be registered in the name of the woman of the household .

will be registered in the name of the . The property cannot be sold for 10 years .

. Beneficiaries can mortgage the property to obtain bank loans .

. Reservations will be provided for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Backward Classes (BCs).

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Cost, Subsidy and Payment Details

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said:

Applicants must pay ₹10,000 while applying.

while applying. The amount will be refunded if a house is not allotted.

if a house is not allotted. The government will provide a ₹5 lakh subsidy for each house free of cost.

for each house free of cost. The total construction cost of each house is estimated at around ₹11 lakh .

. The remaining ₹6 lakh will be recovered from beneficiaries in four instalments .

will be recovered from beneficiaries in . The initial ₹10,000 application amount will be adjusted against the beneficiary’s contribution.

Eligibility and Application Process

The Minister said applicants:

Must apply only in the Assembly constituency where they reside .

. Should have land identified in consultation with local public representatives, irrespective of political affiliations.

Can submit applications from July 21 through: MeeSeva centres WhatsApp: 8096958096 Official website

through:

Eligibility conditions include:

Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakh .

. The applicant should not own a house or land within the HYDRAA (CURE) jurisdiction.

within the jurisdiction. Only one application per family will be accepted.

will be accepted. Houses will be allotted strictly based on eligibility.

Selection Process

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said beneficiaries will be selected through a 360-degree verification process.

If eligible applications exceed the available houses, allotments will be made through a transparent public lottery.

Each 525-square-foot flat will include:

One bedroom

Hall

Kitchen

Ministers Highlight Welfare Commitment

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said the government launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme within the Core Urban Region (CURE) limits during the ongoing Bonalu festival in Hyderabad.

He expressed confidence that beneficiaries would celebrate next year’s Bonalu in their new Indiramma homes.

He also said that despite the State’s financial challenges, the government was not compromising on the welfare of the poor and that payments for housing works were being released every Monday based on construction progress.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government was fulfilling every promise made to the people, including:

Free bus travel for women

Free electricity

Ration cards for all eligible beneficiaries

Indiramma Housing Scheme

Several other welfare programmes

Minister Mohammed Azharuddin welcomed the decision to construct houses for the poor within Hyderabad’s urban limits.

Assembly Constituencies Selected for Indiramma Housing

The following 16 Assembly constituencies have been selected under the HYDRAA (CURE) jurisdiction:

Rajendranagar: Mailardevpally

Mailardevpally Maheshwaram: Jalpally

Jalpally Serilingampally: Raidurgam

Raidurgam Ibrahimpatnam: Tatti Annaram and Bandlaguda

Tatti Annaram and Bandlaguda Malkajgiri: Kowkoor

Kowkoor Nampally: Red Hills and Police Quarters near Niloufer Hospital

Red Hills and Police Quarters near Niloufer Hospital Khairatabad: Hakimpet Dargah area and MLA Colony, Jubilee Hills

Hakimpet Dargah area and MLA Colony, Jubilee Hills Karwan: Police Quarters near Kulsumpura

Police Quarters near Kulsumpura Bahadurpura: Nandi Musaliguda

Nandi Musaliguda Amberpet: City Police Lines

City Police Lines Kukatpally: KPHB Colony

KPHB Colony Medchal: Pocharam LIG Colony

Pocharam LIG Colony Quthbullapur: Gajularamaram

Gajularamaram Sanathnagar: Patigadda

Patigadda Secunderabad Cantonment: Maredpally–Mahendra Hills

Maredpally–Mahendra Hills Malakpet: R&B Quarters, Gaddiannaram

The Telangana government has launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme under the HYDRAA (CURE) jurisdiction with a pilot project to build 500 houses in each of 16 Assembly constituencies. Applications will begin on July 21 through MeeSeva, WhatsApp (8096958096) and the official website. The government said houses will be allotted through a 360-degree verification process and, where required, a transparent public lottery, with the scheme set to expand to more constituencies in the coming months.