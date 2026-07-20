Bhatti Vikramarka Inaugurates ₹300-Crore Godrej Palm Oil Plant in Khammam, Urges Farmers to Shift to Oil Palm

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the ₹300-crore Godrej Integrated Palm Oil Industry at Anjanapuram village, Konijerla mandal, Khammam district, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and representatives of the Godrej management. Calling oil palm cultivation a transformative opportunity, he urged farmers to adopt the crop, saying it provides stable income even during El Niño and drought conditions while strengthening India’s edible oil production.

₹300-Crore Godrej Integrated Palm Oil Industry Inaugurated in Konijerla

The prestigious Godrej Integrated Palm Oil Industry, established with an investment of nearly ₹300 crore, was inaugurated at Anjanapuram village in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district.

The inauguration was attended by:

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Representatives of the Godrej management

Addressing the public meeting, Bhatti Vikramarka described oil palm cultivation as a major opportunity for farmers in Khammam district to achieve higher productivity and better income.

Khammam Depends on Agriculture, Says Bhatti Vikramarka

The Deputy Chief Minister said Khammam is known for agriculture and that farming remains the primary livelihood for its people.

He recalled that the undivided Khammam district once had several industries, but after the reorganisation of districts, it has largely remained dependent on agriculture.

He said agriculture in the district depends mainly on irrigation from:

Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal

Palair Reservoir

Wyra Reservoir

Since farming is the backbone of the local economy, he stressed the need to promote crops that provide higher yields and better income, particularly oil palm.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Oil Palm Provides Stable Income Even During Drought

Bhatti Vikramarka said oil palm offers farmers a reliable source of income even under adverse climatic conditions such as El Niño and drought.

To encourage cultivation, he said the government is providing subsidies ranging from:

₹4,000 to ₹45,000 per acre

He also highlighted India’s growing demand for palm oil.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister:

India requires nearly 25 lakh metric tonnes of palm oil every year.

of palm oil every year. The country currently produces only about 12 lakh metric tonnes .

. The remaining demand is met through imports, resulting in a significant outflow of foreign exchange.

He said increasing domestic production would strengthen the national economy while improving farmers’ incomes.

Oil Palm Has Huge Potential in India

Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that during 1991–92, the then Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, first promoted oil palm cultivation in the state.

He said surveys conducted at that time identified Aswaraopeta and Sathupalli in the then undivided Khammam district as highly suitable for oil palm cultivation.

According to him:

India has the potential to cultivate oil palm on nearly 70 lakh acres .

. At present, only about 15 lakh acres are under cultivation.

He said expanding cultivation to its full potential would provide a major boost to the country’s economy.

He added that oil palm cultivation, which started in 1991–92, has now expanded to nearly 3 lakh acres, reflecting its strong growth potential in Telangana and across India.

Fresh Fruit Bunch Prices Nearly Doubled

The Deputy Chief Minister said the profitability of oil palm cultivation has increased significantly.

He noted that the price of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) has risen from around:

₹12,500 per tonne in 2023

To nearly ₹23,000 per tonne today.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the growing economic value of the crop and ensure long-term prosperity.

Konijerla to Become Oil Palm Seed Hub

Bhatti Vikramarka described the newly inaugurated integrated palm oil industry as a major benefit for Khammam farmers.

Responding to requests from stakeholders, he assured that the government would sanction road connectivity through the Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to support the industry’s development.

He expressed confidence that the unit would emerge as an anchor industry, attracting several ancillary industries and transforming the region into a major agro-based industrial hub.

The Deputy Chief Minister also envisioned Konijerla becoming a centre that supplies high-quality oil palm seeds across India instead of depending on imports from Malaysia and Indonesia.

He said the project extends beyond nursery development and includes facilities for:

Research & Development (R&D)

Seed genetics

Seed gardens

Nurseries

Milling

Refining

The integrated facilities are being established over nearly 113 acres.

Farmers Urged to Diversify Beyond Traditional Crops

Congratulating the farming community, Bhatti Vikramarka urged farmers to adopt oil palm cultivation on a larger scale.

He said farmers should not remain limited to traditional crops but should diversify into commercial crops and value-added agricultural products through industrial processing.

He added that only then would the slogan “Farmer is King” become a reality.

Rythu Bharosa Support Highlighted

Reaffirming the commitment of the Indiramma Praja Government to farmers’ welfare, Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that the government had deposited ₹9,000 crore into farmers’ bank accounts under the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just nine days.

He said this reflects the government’s determination to make farmers prosperous.

Inaugurating the ₹300-crore Godrej Integrated Palm Oil Industry at Anjanapuram village in Konijerla mandal, Khammam district, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka urged farmers to adopt oil palm cultivation, saying it offers stable income even during El Niño and drought conditions. He also highlighted subsidies of ₹4,000 to ₹45,000 per acre, India’s vast cultivation potential, rising FFB prices and the vision of developing Konijerla into a national oil palm seed production hub.