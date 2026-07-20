El Niño Impact: P. Sudarshan Reddy Urges Farmers to Shift to Alternative Crops, Nizamabad Holds High-Level Review

Nizamabad, July 20: State Government Chief Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy urged farmers to take up alternative crops to tackle the adverse impact of Super El Niño and the prevailing drought-like conditions. Chairing a high-level review meeting on the Alternative Action Plan at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Nizamabad, he directed officials to create widespread awareness at the village level and prioritise drinking water conservation, groundwater protection and drought-resilient agriculture.

High-Level El Niño Review Held in Nizamabad

A detailed review meeting on the Alternative Action Plan prepared to reduce the impact of El Niño was held on Monday in the main conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), Nizamabad under the chairmanship of State Government Chief Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy.

The meeting was attended by:

MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud

MLAs Bhoopathi Reddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Thota Lakshmikanth Rao

State Minorities Commission Chairman Tariq Ansari

Nizamabad Mayor K. Uma Rani

Joint District Special Officer and State Education Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana

Nizamabad Collector Ila Tripathi

Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan

Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra

Agricultural scientists

Officials from Horticulture, RWS, Groundwater, Electricity and other departments

Progressive farmers

Water Availability and Alternative Crops Reviewed

Officials reviewed water availability in the following reservoirs and projects through a PowerPoint presentation:

Sriramsagar

Nizamsagar

Koulas Nala

Pocharam

Singitam

Kalyani

Ramadugu

Alisagar

Manchippa

Masani

The meeting also discussed:

Groundwater status

Drinking water supply

Alternative crop cultivation

Promotion of rainfed crops

Electricity demand and supply

Agricultural scientists and progressive farmers explained which crops could be cultivated with less water and shared their field experiences.

Collectors Ila Tripathi and Ashish Sangwan explained the Alternative Action Plans being implemented in view of El Niño.

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P. Sudarshan Reddy Calls for Alternative Crops

Addressing the meeting, P. Sudarshan Reddy said the government is making every effort to ensure that farmers and the public do not face hardship due to reduced rainfall caused by El Niño.

He said the government has organised high-level review meetings across all former united districts to support farmers through advance planning.

He directed officials to work in coordination and implement the government’s strategy effectively.

The Chief Advisor instructed officials to:

Give top priority to drinking water needs.

Protect available water resources.

Encourage farmers to cultivate rainfed crops.

Create awareness on water availability, groundwater levels, reservoir storage and drought conditions.

He advised farmers to cultivate crops that require less water, including:

Oil Palm

Red gram

Sesame

Groundnut

Pulses

Millets

Vegetables

Horticulture crops

He said the government would try to provide subsidies for:

Creeper and pandal vegetable cultivation

Dairy farming

Solar fencing to protect crops from monkeys and wild boars

He also instructed officials to plant fruit-bearing trees extensively in forest areas to prevent monkeys and other wild animals from entering human habitations.

Expressing concern, he said water storage in reservoirs across the united district was below expectations and groundwater levels were declining significantly.

He stressed that not even a single drop of drinking water should be wasted and awareness should be created among the public.

MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud Suggests Crop Diversification

MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that although El Niño is not a new phenomenon, public representatives and officials should work together to protect farmers and the public.

He noted that the district is already facing a 45 percent rainfall deficit and asked officials to educate farmers on measures to overcome adverse conditions.

He stressed the need for crop diversification and suggested that farmers shift from paddy to Oil Palm, vegetables and rainfed crops for better income.

He also said efforts would be made to revive NCSF and other sugar industries to promote sugarcane cultivation in the united district.

Dr. Yogita Rana Stresses Advance Planning

Joint District Special Officer and State Education Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana said no one can prevent natural disasters, but timely planning can minimise losses.

She said the government is implementing Alternative Action Plans across all districts.

She advised farmers to focus on crop diversification due to limited water availability.

Dr. Yogita Rana said:

Progressive farmers in the united district are capable of overcoming difficult conditions.

Crops have already been sown in 72 percent of the cultivated area.

of the cultivated area. The remaining 28 percent should be covered with rainfed crops.

She directed Agriculture Extension Officers to conduct extensive awareness campaigns at the field level.

She also instructed officials to prepare department-wise action plans and ensure effective implementation.

She called for large-scale construction of:

Soak pits

Water harvesting structures

to improve groundwater recharge.

Collectors Outline District Preparedness

Nizamabad Collector Ila Tripathi said review meetings have already been held with all departments and field-level instructions have been issued.

She said awareness on crop diversification and rainfed crop cultivation is being created through Rythu Vedikas.

Farmers are being encouraged to cultivate crops requiring less water and offering better income than paddy.

She added that advance plans have been prepared to prevent drinking water shortages and officials have been instructed to act on a war footing wherever required.

Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan said horticulture crops would provide significant benefits during adverse conditions.

He appealed to farmers to cultivate:

Vegetables

Pulses

Oil Palm

He said Oil Palm requires less water, has easier management practices and provides higher long-term income.

He also noted that intercropping is possible and that the government is providing substantial subsidies.

MLAs Seek More Support for Farmers

MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Thota Lakshmikanth Rao and Paidi Rakesh Reddy highlighted issues in their constituencies and suggested several measures.

They requested the government to:

Extend Fasal Bima coverage to farmers.

coverage to farmers. Provide subsidised seeds.

Provide drip irrigation facilities.

Take advance measures to prevent drinking water shortages.

During the meeting, a wall poster titled “Telangana Jalasiri” highlighting the importance of groundwater conservation was unveiled.

Other Dignitaries Attend Meeting

Also present at the meeting were:

State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan

State Agriculture Commission Member Gadugu Gangadhar

Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare Governing Council Chairperson Dr. Kavitha Reddy

NUDA Chairman Kesha Venu

Additional Collectors V. Bhujanga Rao and Vector

Trainee Collector Suresh

DRO Geetha

Officials from various departments of the united district

Reviewing the impact of Super El Niño at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Nizamabad, State Government Chief Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy urged farmers to shift towards alternative crops that require less water and directed officials to intensify awareness at the village level. The meeting reviewed reservoir storage, groundwater levels, drinking water supply, power demand and alternative crop cultivation while stressing coordinated action to minimise the impact of drought-like conditions and rainfall deficit.