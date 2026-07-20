Hyderabad on El Niño Alert: Ponnam Prabhakar Orders Mission-Mode Action to Protect Water, Power and Public Health

Hyderabad District conducted a comprehensive review meeting on El Niño conditions at Praja Bhavan, with Hyderabad District In-charge Minister and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directing all departments to work in mission mode and prepare a comprehensive contingency action plan to safeguard drinking water supply, uninterrupted power supply and public health. The meeting was held in view of the impact of El Niño on the southwest monsoon and the prevailing rainfall deficit in the district.

Hyderabad Holds District-Level El Niño Review Meeting

The District-Level Contingency Review Meeting for Hyderabad was held at Praja Bhavan under the chairmanship of Hyderabad District In-charge Minister and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The meeting reviewed the impact of El Niño conditions on the southwest monsoon and the prevailing rainfall deficit in Hyderabad district.

Participating in the meeting were:

Government Whip Addanki Dayakar

Government Whip Balmuri Venkat

MLA Zulfiqar Ali

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin

MLA Mohammed Mubeen

MLA Majid Hussain

MLA Sri Ganesh

Ponnam Prabhakar Calls for Mission-Mode Action

Addressing officials, Ponnam Prabhakar said district officials must work in mission mode and prepare in advance instead of responding only after a crisis occurs.

“Our approach should not be to respond after a crisis occurs… We must move forward with advance planning.”

The Minister directed every department to adopt an advance planning approach to minimise the impact of El Niño.

He said that since Hyderabad district does not have agriculture or irrigation requirements, the highest priority should be given to:

Drinking water supply

Uninterrupted power supply

Protection of public health

He instructed all departments to work in coordination, identify vulnerable areas in advance, take suitable alternative measures and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

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Groundwater Conservation Should Become a People’s Movement

The Minister said groundwater conservation should be transformed into a people’s movement.

He directed officials to organise extensive:

Public awareness programmes

Community outreach programmes

Awareness campaigns

He also instructed the Cultural Department to conduct awareness campaigns on water conservation and electricity conservation through cultural troupes.

To set an example, he directed that rainwater harvesting pits should first be established at:

Ministers’ residences

Government offices

Government institutions

Mohammed Azharuddin Stresses Water Conservation

Minister Mohammed Azharuddin said that under the prevailing weather conditions, every drop of water has become extremely valuable.

“Every Drop of Water Is Precious… Leakages, Wastage and Contamination Must Be Completely Prevented.”

He directed the concerned departments to:

Completely prevent drinking water leakages

Prevent wastage of drinking water

Prevent contamination of drinking water

Intensify public awareness on responsible water usage

He also instructed the power distribution corporation to ensure immediate restoration whenever power interruptions occur so that the public does not face inconvenience.

MLAs Raise Constituency Issues

The MLAs brought various issues relating to their respective constituencies to the notice of the meeting.

They suggested that the concerned departments maintain continuous monitoring and ensure advance preparedness to resolve public issues immediately.

Water Availability and Contingency Plans Reviewed

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy explained the district’s:

Drinking water availability

Reservoir storage

Distribution systems

Operational preparedness

He informed the meeting that water availability had been reviewed in:

Singur

Manjira

Osman Sagar

Himayat Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar

Sripada Yellampalli Project

Ashok Reddy also explained:

Future water availability

Pumping operations

Pipeline maintenance

Infrastructure maintenance

Alternative contingency action plan suited to El Niño conditions

The meeting also discussed:

Diverting water from surplus areas to deficit areas

Repairs to borewells and other infrastructure

Immediate reporting of field-level issues

Measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply

The Hyderabad District-level review on El Niño conditions concluded with Hyderabad District In-charge Minister and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directing all departments to work in mission mode and prepare a comprehensive contingency action plan to protect drinking water supply, uninterrupted power supply and public health. The meeting also reviewed water availability in Singur, Manjira, Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Nagarjuna Sagar and the Sripada Yellampalli Project, while stressing advance planning to minimise the impact of the rainfall deficit.