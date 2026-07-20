Telangana Ministers Review El Niño Preparedness, Urge Farmers to Avoid Paddy and Shift to Drought-Resistant Crops

Telangana Ministers Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Nallamala Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reviewed preparedness for the El Niño effect at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Collectorate premises. The ministers directed officials to prioritize drinking water, electricity, agriculture, and irrigation, create awareness among farmers to avoid paddy cultivation and shift to drought-resistant crops, and ensure coordinated action to minimize the impact of El Niño.

Telangana Reviews El Niño Preparedness in Erstwhile Nalgonda District

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and ST Welfare Departments and In-Charge Minister for the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Adluri Lakshman Kumar, said it is the responsibility of the government and officials to ensure that people do not face difficulties related to drinking water, electricity, agriculture, and other essential services due to the El Niño effect in the coming days.

On Monday, while presiding over the erstwhile Nalgonda district review meeting held at Udayaditya Bhavan within the Collectorate premises, he reviewed preparedness to face the El Niño effect, encourage alternative crops, and discuss related issues.

He issued directions to officials on tackling the situations that may arise because of El Niño.

Officials Asked to Protect Farmers and Prioritize Drinking Water

Adluri Lakshman Kumar said experts have warned that El Niño could create difficulties for people across all sections of society, particularly in agriculture, irrigation water, and drinking water.

He instructed officials to:

Create awareness among farmers to shift to alternative crops and drought-resistant varieties .

and . Protect crops that have already been sown.

Keep farmers and the public informed about rainfall conditions to prevent losses.

Ensure officials from the Groundwater, Agriculture, Horticulture, and related departments work in coordination.

work in coordination. Conduct field visits and awareness programmes.

Support farmers who have already cultivated paddy .

. Strictly control the drilling of new borewells for irrigation.

for irrigation. Give the highest priority to drinking water.

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Uttam Kumar Reddy Warns of ‘Super El Niño’

Speaking at the meeting, State Minister for Water Resources and Civil Supplies Nallamala Uttam Kumar Reddy said El Niño could have disastrous consequences on an international scale.

He said experts are describing the current situation as a “super El Niño” in India.

The minister urged that farmers should be made aware not to cultivate paddy under any circumstances because of the severe impact expected from El Niño.

He said awareness should be created regarding:

Low rainfall.

Lack of water in irrigation projects.

The risk of drilling borewells without finding water.

Avoiding crop losses by understanding the actual ground situation.

He stated that the water available in projects is sufficient only for drinking water and warned that if rains do not arrive, a drinking water crisis could arise until July.

He advised farmers to shift to drought-resistant crops and directed agriculture and allied departments to conduct extensive awareness campaigns on crop diversification.

Drinking Water Projects and Irrigation Works Reviewed

Regarding drinking water, Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to:

Make linkage arrangements to supply drinking water in the Devarakonda constituency .

to supply drinking water in the . Complete the SLBC , Dindi , and other ongoing irrigation projects in the erstwhile district during the current term.

, , and other ongoing irrigation projects in the erstwhile district during the current term. Supply Godavari waters to the Tungaturthi constituency through Devadula Phase-6 .

to the through . Expedite works on the Dindi project, Dunnapothulagandi, and Baswapur.

During the meeting, the minister also presented a PowerPoint presentation on the Kaleshwaram project, explaining its actual status to public representatives, media personnel, and others present.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Calls for Field-Level Monitoring

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy instructed officials to conduct field visits and stand by the people in tackling challenges arising from the El Niño effect.

He appealed to people not to lose hope because of drought conditions and encouraged farmers to cultivate drought-resistant crops.

The minister said the government would support people during drought conditions.

He also stated that:

600 meters of SLBC has been completed.

has been completed. If SLBC is fully completed by August 2028, the entire erstwhile Nalgonda district would become a land of greenery.

Directions on Musi Water and Mission Bhagiratha

While reviewing irrigation projects, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy instructed engineering officials to:

Fill water in Udaya Sagar .

. Release irrigation water from Musi to Tipparti Mandal, while keeping drinking water needs in mind.

He noted that the three mandals of the Devarakonda constituency have been facing drinking water problems for the last three months.

The minister directed officials to give special attention to resolving the issue and instructed Mission Bhagiratha officials to immediately provide drinking water to the affected villages.

At the El Niño preparedness review meeting held at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Collectorate premises, Telangana Ministers Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Nallamala Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed officials to prepare for the expected impact of El Niño by prioritizing drinking water, protecting farmers, promoting drought-resistant crops, restricting new irrigation borewells, strengthening awareness campaigns, and speeding up irrigation and drinking water projects across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.