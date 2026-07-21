California Road Accident Claims Three Lives from Hyderabad Family; Two Survivors Undergoing Treatment

Hyderabad: Three members of a Hyderabad-origin family were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Salton City, California, on Monday, July 20, relatives said. The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Nazia Salma, her 19-year-old daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh, and her 14-year-old son Hafez Omer. Shaik Abdul Naveed, Nazia’s husband and a former scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, along with their seven-year-old daughter Khatija Shaikh, survived the crash and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in California. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be disclosed.

Three Hyderabad-Origin Family Members Die in California Road Accident

According to relatives, the fatal road accident took place in Salton City, California, on Monday, July 20.

The victims were identified as:

Nazia Salma (45)

Hafeza Neha Shaikh (19) – Daughter

– Daughter Hafez Omer (14) – Son

The accident claimed the lives of all three family members.

Shaik Abdul Naveed and Daughter Undergoing Treatment

The two survivors are:

Shaik Abdul Naveed , husband of Nazia Salma

, husband of Nazia Salma Khatija Shaikh (7), the couple’s younger daughter

Both survived the crash and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in California.

According to the report, Shaik Abdul Naveed had worked as a scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad for nearly a decade.

Relatives Gather in Hyderabad’s Sayeedabad

After the news of the tragedy reached Hyderabad, relatives and well-wishers gathered at the family’s native locality of Sayeedabad to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The incident has left relatives and members of the local community in deep shock.

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Funeral Services Scheduled Abroad

Relatives said that the funeral services for the deceased are expected to be held abroad on July 24.

No additional information regarding the funeral venue has been shared.

Cause of Crash Yet to Be Revealed

At the time of filing the report, further details of the crash, including the exact circumstances that led to the accident, had not been shared.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional official information was available.

The tragic Salton City, California road accident on Monday, July 20, claimed the lives of Nazia Salma (45), Hafeza Neha Shaikh (19), and Hafez Omer (14), all members of a Hyderabad-origin family. Shaik Abdul Naveed, a former scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and his seven-year-old daughter Khatija Shaikh survived and are receiving treatment in California. Relatives have gathered in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, while funeral services are expected to be held abroad on July 24. The exact circumstances of the crash have not yet been disclosed.

