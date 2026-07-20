60-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Autorickshaw Hits Him Near Hydernagar, CCTV Captures Incident

A 60-year-old man, identified as Narsimha, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing the road near Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Monday. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly. The entire accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The incident has come to light, while no further details about police action have been provided.

60-Year-Old Narsimha Dies in Kukatpally Road Accident

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man, Narsimha, in Kukatpally on Monday.

According to the information available, Narsimha was crossing the road near Hydernagar when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him.

#Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man, identified as Narsimha, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw while crossing the road near Hydernagar, Kukatpally, on Monday. The fatal accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. #Kukatpally #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/KJyIFGLK4r — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) July 20, 2026

The impact of the collision caused severe injuries.

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Victim Died on the Spot After Sustaining Severe Injuries

The victim suffered serious injuries in the accident and died on the spot before any medical assistance could save him.

The deceased was identified as Narsimha.

CCTV Camera Captures Entire Kukatpally Accident

The entire accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which recorded the incident as it happened.

No additional details regarding the auto-rickshaw driver, police case, arrest, investigation, or legal sections have been provided.

A 60-year-old man, Narsimha, lost his life after a speeding auto-rickshaw struck him while he was crossing the road near Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Monday. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Further official details regarding the investigation or legal action are awaited.