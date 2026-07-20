Crime & AccidentsHyderabad

60-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Autorickshaw Hits Him Near Hydernagar, CCTV Captures Incident

A 60-year-old man, Narsimha, died after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Monday. The fatal accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 19:47
60-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Autorickshaw Hits Him Near Hydernagar, CCTV Captures Incident
60-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Autorickshaw Hits Him Near Hydernagar, CCTV Captures Incident

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A 60-year-old man, identified as Narsimha, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing the road near Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Monday. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly. The entire accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The incident has come to light, while no further details about police action have been provided.

60-Year-Old Narsimha Dies in Kukatpally Road Accident

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man, Narsimha, in Kukatpally on Monday.

According to the information available, Narsimha was crossing the road near Hydernagar when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him.

The impact of the collision caused severe injuries.

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Victim Died on the Spot After Sustaining Severe Injuries

The victim suffered serious injuries in the accident and died on the spot before any medical assistance could save him.

The deceased was identified as Narsimha.

CCTV Camera Captures Entire Kukatpally Accident

The entire accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which recorded the incident as it happened.

No additional details regarding the auto-rickshaw driver, police case, arrest, investigation, or legal sections have been provided.

A 60-year-old man, Narsimha, lost his life after a speeding auto-rickshaw struck him while he was crossing the road near Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Monday. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Further official details regarding the investigation or legal action are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 19:47
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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