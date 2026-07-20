KTR Cannot Lecture Congress on Jobs After ‘Betraying Youth’: Shabbir Ali Targets BRS Over Employment Promises

Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday accused BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) of misleading unemployed youth by criticising the Congress government’s employment record despite what he described as the BRS government’s “failed promises” during its 10-year rule. Shabbir Ali alleged that the previous KCR government failed to fulfil its promise of providing a job to every family and did not implement the ₹3,016 monthly unemployment allowance promised in the 2018 election manifesto.

Shabbir Ali Accuses KTR of Misleading Unemployed Youth

Mohammed Ali Shabbir said K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has no moral authority to criticise the Congress government’s employment record after the BRS government’s alleged failure to fulfil promises made to unemployed youth.

He alleged that the previous KCR government failed to:

Provide a job to every family as promised.

Implement the ₹3,016 monthly unemployment allowance promised in the 2018 election manifesto.

Shabbir Ali Raises TSPSC Paper Leak Issue

Shabbir Ali alleged that the TSPSC question paper leak during the BRS regime severely damaged the recruitment process.

According to him, the paper leak forced lakhs of job aspirants to face:

Cancelled examinations

Repeated preparations

Financial hardship

He said:

“The paper leak destroyed the credibility of the recruitment system. KTR should apologise to unemployed youth before targeting the present government.”

He further added:

“He should explain about the unemployment allowance promised by the then BRS government and why job aspirants were forced to spend years waiting for notifications, examinations and results. Those who failed to provide either jobs or financial support cannot now pretend to be the voice of unemployed youth.”

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Congress Government Revived Recruitment Process, Claims Shabbir Ali

The senior Congress leader claimed that the Congress government inherited:

Stalled recruitments

Legal disputes

A weakened TSPSC

He said the government has since:

Resumed recruitment drives

Cleared pending selections

Issued appointment orders to thousands of candidates

Congress Focusing on Jobs and Skill Development

Shabbir Ali claimed that the Telangana government is focusing on:

Transparent recruitment

Industrial investment

Skill development

Self-employment programmes

He urged young people to judge political parties based on their track record rather than political rhetoric.

Current Status

The remarks were made by Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir while responding to criticism from BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) regarding the Congress government’s employment record. Shabbir Ali defended the Congress government’s recruitment efforts and criticised the previous BRS government’s handling of jobs and recruitment.

Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) of misleading unemployed youth and alleged that the previous KCR-led BRS government failed to fulfil key employment promises, including providing a job to every family and implementing the ₹3,016 monthly unemployment allowance. He also blamed the TSPSC paper leak for damaging the recruitment process and claimed that the Congress government has resumed recruitment drives, cleared pending selections and issued appointment orders to thousands of candidates.