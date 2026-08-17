IInd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026 Concludes with Show Jumping Finals and Closing Ceremony

Hyderabad : The 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge concluded today at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), Gandipet, with Show Jumping finals across the 60 cm, 80 cm, and 90 cm classes, followed by the Closing Prize Ceremony.

Archi Horse Riding riders were the standout performers of the day, topping four of the six classes contested, while HPRC’s Ananya Gupta and Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli each claimed a class win of their own — in the 60 cm Under-14 and 60 cm Open categories respectively. HPRC’s Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz also finished 2nd in the marquee 90 cm Open class, earning ₹7,500 in prize money aboard Darcy.

Show Jumping — 60 cm, Under 14

1st Ananya Gupta HPRC Brave Indian 2nd Moksh Royal Caballo Club Alf 3rd Gurazada Amrutha Varshini Archi Horse Riding She is Innocent 4th Kori Vivaan Archi Horse Riding Cornelius

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 60 cm, Open

Pos. Rider Club Horse 1st Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli HPRC Chestnut Charmer 2nd Abdul Mannan Royal Caballo Club Breeze 3rd Gautam Sanjay Sujanaani HPRC Airstrike

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 80 cm, Children II

Pos. Rider Club Horse 1st Dhruva Potineni The Ashwa Collective Raja 2nd Ayaan Verma Nadimpalli HPRC Darcy

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 80 cm, Open

Pos. Rider Club Horse Prize 1st Mohd Hasham The Ashwa Collective Tyson ₹15,000 2nd Penumutchu Arnav Sri Archi Horse Riding Foggy Bottom ₹7,500 3rd Kori Vivaan Archi Horse Riding Cornelius ₹5,000 4th Abdul Mannan Royal Caballo Club Moonstone ₹2,500

Show Jumping — 90 cm, Children I

Pos. Rider Club Horse 1st Penumutchu Arnav Sri Archi Horse Riding Peterbolt 2nd Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli HPRC S Captain

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 90 cm, Open

Pos. Rider Club Horse Prize 1st Penumutchu Arnav Sri Archi Horse Riding Foggy Bottom ₹15,000 2nd Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz HPRC Darcy ₹7,500 3rd Raajvir Singhh Archi Horse Riding Melrose ₹5,000 4th G Sanjay Archi Horse Riding Condero ₹2,500

“It has been an incredible five days at HPRC, from hosting the country’s first National Qualifier of the season through to today’s closing ceremony,” said Mr. Chaitania Kumar, President, HPRC. “Our thanks to every rider, club, official,Print Medai, and guest who made this edition of the Equestrian Challenge one to remember — and to our own team for the effort that went into bringing it all together.

Photo Caption: Left to right: Kishor Futnani ( efi judge) Reaz Ahmed (Admin Secretary hprc ) chaitania kumar ( president hprc ) rajeev dhaiya ( efi judge ) Vijender singh ( vice president hprc ) Anirudh reddy (mla ) Siva Sena reddy ( chairman Telangana sports authority) sheeraz Ahmed ( hprc ) along With All Medal Winners in Closing Ceremony of 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026.