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IInd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026 Concludes with Show Jumping Finals and Closing Ceremony

All Medal Winners in Closing Ceremony of  2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum17 August 2026 - 18:47
2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026 Concludes with Show Jumping Finals and Closing Ceremony
2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026 Concludes with Show Jumping Finals and Closing Ceremony

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Hyderabad : The 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge concluded today at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), Gandipet, with Show Jumping finals across the 60 cm, 80 cm, and 90 cm classes, followed by the Closing Prize Ceremony.

 Archi Horse Riding riders were the standout performers of the day, topping four of the six classes contested, while HPRC’s Ananya Gupta and Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli each claimed a class win of their own — in the 60 cm Under-14 and 60 cm Open categories respectively. HPRC’s Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz also finished 2nd in the marquee 90 cm Open class, earning ₹7,500 in prize money aboard Darcy.

 Show Jumping — 60 cm, Under 14

1stAnanya GuptaHPRCBrave Indian
2ndMokshRoyal Caballo ClubAlf
3rdGurazada Amrutha VarshiniArchi Horse RidingShe is Innocent
4thKori VivaanArchi Horse RidingCornelius

Medals and certificates only.

 Show Jumping — 60 cm, Open

Pos.RiderClubHorse
1stSamyuktha Lakshmi VanapalliHPRCChestnut Charmer
2ndAbdul MannanRoyal Caballo ClubBreeze
3rdGautam Sanjay SujanaaniHPRCAirstrike

Medals and certificates only.

 Show Jumping — 80 cm, Children II

Pos.RiderClubHorse
1stDhruva PotineniThe Ashwa CollectiveRaja
2ndAyaan Verma NadimpalliHPRCDarcy

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 80 cm, Open

Pos.RiderClubHorsePrize
1stMohd HashamThe Ashwa CollectiveTyson₹15,000
2ndPenumutchu Arnav SriArchi Horse RidingFoggy Bottom₹7,500
3rdKori VivaanArchi Horse RidingCornelius₹5,000
4thAbdul MannanRoyal Caballo ClubMoonstone₹2,500

Show Jumping — 90 cm, Children I

Pos.RiderClubHorse
1stPenumutchu Arnav SriArchi Horse RidingPeterbolt
2ndSamyuktha Lakshmi VanapalliHPRCS Captain

Medals and certificates only.

Show Jumping — 90 cm, Open

Pos.RiderClubHorsePrize
1stPenumutchu Arnav SriArchi Horse RidingFoggy Bottom₹15,000
2ndMohammed Aamir ShahnawazHPRCDarcy₹7,500
3rdRaajvir SinghhArchi Horse RidingMelrose₹5,000
4thG SanjayArchi Horse RidingCondero₹2,500

“It has been an incredible five days at HPRC, from hosting the country’s first National Qualifier of the season through to today’s closing ceremony,” said Mr. Chaitania Kumar, President, HPRC. “Our thanks to every rider, club, official,Print Medai,  and guest who made this edition of the Equestrian Challenge one to remember — and to our own team for the effort that went into bringing it all together.

Photo Caption: Left to right: Kishor Futnani ( efi judge) Reaz Ahmed (Admin Secretary hprc ) chaitania kumar ( president hprc ) rajeev dhaiya ( efi judge ) Vijender singh ( vice president hprc ) Anirudh reddy (mla ) Siva Sena reddy ( chairman Telangana sports authority) sheeraz Ahmed ( hprc ) along With All Medal Winners in Closing Ceremony of  2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026.

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Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum17 August 2026 - 18:47
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Staff Reporter – Local & Civic Affairs!Safiya Begum is a Staff Reporter at Munsif News 24x7, covering local civic issues and community affairs.With several years of reporting experience, she focuses on public interest stories, social issues, and local developments.She regularly contributes ground-level reporting and news updates to Munsif News 24x7.
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