IInd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026 Concludes with Show Jumping Finals and Closing Ceremony
All Medal Winners in Closing Ceremony of 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026.
Hyderabad : The 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge concluded today at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), Gandipet, with Show Jumping finals across the 60 cm, 80 cm, and 90 cm classes, followed by the Closing Prize Ceremony.
Archi Horse Riding riders were the standout performers of the day, topping four of the six classes contested, while HPRC’s Ananya Gupta and Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli each claimed a class win of their own — in the 60 cm Under-14 and 60 cm Open categories respectively. HPRC’s Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz also finished 2nd in the marquee 90 cm Open class, earning ₹7,500 in prize money aboard Darcy.
Show Jumping — 60 cm, Under 14
|1st
|Ananya Gupta
|HPRC
|Brave Indian
|2nd
|Moksh
|Royal Caballo Club
|Alf
|3rd
|Gurazada Amrutha Varshini
|Archi Horse Riding
|She is Innocent
|4th
|Kori Vivaan
|Archi Horse Riding
|Cornelius
Medals and certificates only.
Show Jumping — 60 cm, Open
|Pos.
|Rider
|Club
|Horse
|1st
|Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli
|HPRC
|Chestnut Charmer
|2nd
|Abdul Mannan
|Royal Caballo Club
|Breeze
|3rd
|Gautam Sanjay Sujanaani
|HPRC
|Airstrike
Medals and certificates only.
Show Jumping — 80 cm, Children II
|Pos.
|Rider
|Club
|Horse
|1st
|Dhruva Potineni
|The Ashwa Collective
|Raja
|2nd
|Ayaan Verma Nadimpalli
|HPRC
|Darcy
Medals and certificates only.
Show Jumping — 80 cm, Open
|Pos.
|Rider
|Club
|Horse
|Prize
|1st
|Mohd Hasham
|The Ashwa Collective
|Tyson
|₹15,000
|2nd
|Penumutchu Arnav Sri
|Archi Horse Riding
|Foggy Bottom
|₹7,500
|3rd
|Kori Vivaan
|Archi Horse Riding
|Cornelius
|₹5,000
|4th
|Abdul Mannan
|Royal Caballo Club
|Moonstone
|₹2,500
Show Jumping — 90 cm, Children I
|Pos.
|Rider
|Club
|Horse
|1st
|Penumutchu Arnav Sri
|Archi Horse Riding
|Peterbolt
|2nd
|Samyuktha Lakshmi Vanapalli
|HPRC
|S Captain
Medals and certificates only.
Show Jumping — 90 cm, Open
|Pos.
|Rider
|Club
|Horse
|Prize
|1st
|Penumutchu Arnav Sri
|Archi Horse Riding
|Foggy Bottom
|₹15,000
|2nd
|Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz
|HPRC
|Darcy
|₹7,500
|3rd
|Raajvir Singhh
|Archi Horse Riding
|Melrose
|₹5,000
|4th
|G Sanjay
|Archi Horse Riding
|Condero
|₹2,500
“It has been an incredible five days at HPRC, from hosting the country’s first National Qualifier of the season through to today’s closing ceremony,” said Mr. Chaitania Kumar, President, HPRC. “Our thanks to every rider, club, official,Print Medai, and guest who made this edition of the Equestrian Challenge one to remember — and to our own team for the effort that went into bringing it all together.
Photo Caption: Left to right: Kishor Futnani ( efi judge) Reaz Ahmed (Admin Secretary hprc ) chaitania kumar ( president hprc ) rajeev dhaiya ( efi judge ) Vijender singh ( vice president hprc ) Anirudh reddy (mla ) Siva Sena reddy ( chairman Telangana sports authority) sheeraz Ahmed ( hprc ) along With All Medal Winners in Closing Ceremony of 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge 2026.