Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme Delay: Action to Follow After Identifying Responsibility, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar said the government is investigating whether the issues surrounding the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme were caused by officials or the legal department.

Speaking on the matter, the minister said the government would first establish where the error occurred and would take immediate action against those responsible.

“We are investigating whether the error is on the part of the officials or the legal department. Once we know whose mistake it is, action will be taken immediately,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The minister’s remarks come amid concerns over delays and problems affecting beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible families for the marriage of women from economically disadvantaged sections.

Officials are reportedly examining the circumstances that led to the issue and are expected to submit details to the government. The minister assured that responsibility would be fixed once the investigation establishes the cause of the error.