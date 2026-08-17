Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan’s Brother Nagababu Gets Cabinet Rank in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party MLC Nagababu, brother of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has been accorded Cabinet rank by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed17 August 2026 - 15:24
Pawan Kalyan’s Brother Nagababu Gets Cabinet Rank in Andhra Pradesh
Pawan Kalyan’s Brother Nagababu Gets Cabinet Rank in Andhra Pradesh

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Amaravati: Jana Sena Party MLC Nagababu, brother of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has been accorded Cabinet rank by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The government has issued orders appointing Nagababu as the Chairperson of the AP Green Executive Committee, with the post carrying Cabinet rank.

Nagababu, a senior Jana Sena leader and MLC, has been actively involved in the party’s organisational and political activities. His appointment to the key position comes as another significant development within the Jana Sena-led political setup in Andhra Pradesh.

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With the Cabinet-rank status, Nagababu will enjoy the privileges and protocol associated with the position. The appointment is expected to further strengthen his role in the state administration and in implementing initiatives related to the AP Green Executive Committee.

The government order formally confirms his appointment and the Cabinet-rank status attached to the post.

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Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed17 August 2026 - 15:24
Photo of Iftequar Syed

Iftequar Syed

With years of experience in Content Editing, Syed Iftequar excels in analyzing local & national news while offering in-depth insights into global developments. His expertise in blending sports with current affairs makes him a key contributor to Munsif News 24x7.
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