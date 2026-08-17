Commercial flight operations begin at Andhra’s Bhogapuram as Visakhapatnam airport slips into history

Visakhapatnam: Commercial flight operations commenced at the newly developed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district from midnight as Visakhapatnam Airport in Andhra Pradesh slipped into history.

All commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) shifted to Bhogapuram Airport, about 45 km away, with effect from 00.01 hours on Monday (August 17).

The International Air Transport Code “VTZ” for Visakhapatnam Airport was transferred to Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport. Scoot Airlines’ flight to Singapore was the first to take off from the new airport around midnight.

IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at Bhogapuram Airport at 6.45 a.m. GMR representatives, airport and Vizianagaram district officials welcomed the flight. Passengers were presented with Etikoppaka toys as mementoes.

First domestic flight from the new airport took off for Hyderabad at 7.30 a.m. Later flights to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad were operated.

Earlier, teary-eyed staff at Visakhapatnam Airport bid an emotional farewell to the last flight, which took off at 10.45 p.m. on Sunday. IndiGo 6E 2018 was the last flight to take off for Delhi.

Built during World War II and opened to civilian operations in 1962, the airport has been a key part of Visakhapatnam’s aviation history. However, the shifting of airport operations to Bhogapuram has rendered about 1,000 people unemployed at Visakhapatnam Airport. The workers have appealed to the state and Central governments to provide them alternate jobs.

According to the notification issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry late last month, the commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will cease for 30 years, except for airport activity at time of national emergency or by aircraft owned or operated by or for the Indian Air Force or other Armed Forces of India or police or any such other authorities or for transportation of dignitaries by special government owned, leased or hired VIP aircraft.

Authorities are operating 20 electric buses from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram Airport for the convenience of air travellers.

IndiGo, Air India Express and other airlines are operating services to domestic destinations like Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Scoot Airlines and Air India operate flights to Singapore while IndiGo operates flights to Abu Dhabi.

All airlines shifted their operations from Visakhapatnam Airport to Bhogapuram Airport.

According to officials, 31 flights will be operated from Bhogapuram Airport on the first day. About 6,000 to 7,000 passengers will travel by these flights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bhogapuram Airport on August 1.

Developed and operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under the Public Private Partnership model at a cost of nearly Rs 4,727 crore, Bhogapuram is among the fastest-completed Greenfield international airports in India. It was completed within 31 months, nearly five months ahead of schedule.

The airport has been designed to handle six million passengers annually in the first phase, with a master plan to expand capacity to 40 million passengers annually in the future.

Its airside infrastructure includes a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway, capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340, a parallel taxiway, rapid-exit taxiways and 18 aircraft stands.

The airport is also equipped with advanced airfield lighting, navigation aids and CNS/ATM infrastructure to support both domestic and international operations.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic growth, tourism, industrial investment, exports, logistics, and the aerospace and defence sectors across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

The integrated project spans 2,703.26 acres, including 2,203.32 acres for the airport, 500 acres for the aviation hub, and 136.63 acres for Aviation University/EduCity.