Outrage Over Ragging Incident at Gurukul School in Vikarabad, 8th-Grade Student Allegedly Assaulted

Vikarabad: A fresh ragging incident at a Social Welfare Gurukul School in Tandur of Vikarabad district has triggered concern among parents after an eighth-grade student was allegedly assaulted by senior students during mealtime.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Baluru Social Welfare Gurukul School, where eighth-grade student Sai Balaji reportedly asked for an extra chapati during dinner.

The request allegedly led to an argument with some ninth-grade students. The senior students reportedly questioned why they should give him an extra chapati and allegedly beat Sai Balaji with a pen.

After learning about the incident, the parents of several students reportedly arrived at the school along with police officials and demanded an explanation from the management.

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However, the parents alleged that school staff refused to allow them and the police inside the hostel despite waiting for a considerable amount of time. The parents expressed anger over what they described as negligent behavior by the school staff and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the school principal reportedly gave a different account of the incident. The principal stated that Sai Balaji had previously been involved in arguments and fights with other students and that he had been warned against such behavior through a written notice issued earlier.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over student safety, ragging and supervision at residential Gurukul schools. Parents are demanding that the authorities conduct a thorough inquiry and take appropriate action based on the findings.