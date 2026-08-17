Senior Students Allegedly Attack Juniors After Kabaddi Match at Gurukul School in Khammam

Khammam: Tension prevailed at a Tribal Gurukul Junior College in Gandhinagar of Karepalli mandal in Khammam district after senior students allegedly attacked Class 10 students following a kabaddi match organised as part of Independence Day celebrations.

According to reports, the school staff had organised various sports competitions on the occasion of Independence Day. During a kabaddi match, the Class 10 students reportedly defeated Intermediate first-year students.

Unable to accept the defeat, a group of Intermediate second-year students allegedly attacked the Class 10 students. Fearing further violence, the junior students reportedly fled the hostel and took shelter at a nearby railway station.

School staff reportedly stated that around 50 students allegedly involved in the attack fled from the hostel following the incident.

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The parents of the affected Class 10 students reached the school after learning about the incident and reportedly expressed strong anger over the alleged failure of the staff to prevent the attack.

Police officials also reached the area after receiving information about the incident. They spoke with the Class 10 students and gathered details regarding the alleged assault.

The school principal said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and assured that students found involved in the attack would be sent back to their respective homes.

Further details are awaited as the school authorities and police continue to look into the incident.