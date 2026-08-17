18 Students Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning at Gurukul School in Siddipet

Siddipet: Eighteen students fell ill after reportedly developing vomiting and stomach pain following dinner at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Maddur of Siddipet district.

According to reports, the students suddenly complained of health problems after having dinner at the residential school. Several students reportedly suffered from vomiting and severe stomach pain, raising concerns over suspected food poisoning.

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School staff immediately responded to the situation and shifted the affected students to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is being monitored by medical personnel.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety and hygiene at residential educational institutions. Further details regarding the cause of the illness are awaited. Authorities are expected to ascertain whether contaminated food or any other factor led to the students falling ill.