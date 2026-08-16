Telangana committed to provide food security to all eligible families Azharuddin

Hyderabad : Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises, Mohammed Azharuddin, said on Sunday that the state government is committed to ensuring food security for every eligible family and delivering welfare benefits transparently, efficiently, and in a timely manner.

He participated in and addressed the smart ration card distribution program held in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Azharuddin remarked that the distribution of smart ration cards marks a significant step forward in modernizing the Public Distribution System and making government services more accessible to beneficiaries.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched distribution of smart ration cards.

Designed with state-of-the-art security features, these cards are being distributed among 1.06 crore people.

Azharuddin noted that with the new smart ration cards, beneficiaries can easily carry their card details and use them whenever needed.

He noted that digitalization would help eliminate the inconveniences associated with the old ration booklets.

The Minister expressed special gratitude to the Chief Minister for his visionary approach and commitment to public welfare.

He highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is placing special emphasis on the education sector and implementing various measures to deliver welfare schemes to the people more effectively.

“The Congress government is working with sincerity to fulfill the promises made to the people. Welfare benefits must reach every eligible beneficiary directly and transparently, without any unnecessary hassles,” Azharuddin said.

The Minister added that the state government is implementing welfare initiatives such as free bus travel for women and the distribution of fine-quality rice.

He noted that while several schemes are already in place, the state government is moving forward to implement the remaining promises in a phased manner.

He appreciated the efforts of Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is taking measures to strengthen the Public Distribution System, expand the coverage of ration cards, and ensure the supply of quality fine rice.

Recalling his childhood experiences, the Minister mentioned the difficulties people used to face in obtaining ration supplies and managing old ration books.

“Today, technology has changed the situation. Beneficiaries are receiving smart cards that can easily fit into a pocket or purse. The process is becoming much simpler and more transparent,” Azharuddin said.

The credit-card-sized PVC smart ration cards are compact, durable, waterproof tear-resistant smart cards, featuring an encrypted QR code alongside nine advanced security elements to prevent duplication.