Avinash Mohanty, IPS Posted as Telangana SAFE Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has assigned an additional key responsibility to Avinash Mohanty, IPS (2005 batch). The senior IPS officer, who has been serving as Director General of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has now been posted as Commissioner of Telangana SAFE — Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs, in addition to his existing duties.

Mohanty has been associated with Telangana’s drug-control and enforcement machinery, with the DCA responsible for ensuring the availability and quality of medicines and taking action against spurious, illegal and substandard drugs. The department’s official website currently lists him as its Director General.

His additional responsibility as Telangana SAFE Commissioner is expected to strengthen coordination in matters relating to food and essential drug standards, quality control and enforcement, bringing food and pharmaceutical safety oversight under stronger administrative supervision.

Mohanty was earlier Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, before being transferred in the April 2026 IPS reshuffle and appointed DG, Drugs Control Administration and Director, Prohibition & Excise, while also holding additional charge as Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The appointment comes at a time when Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration has been intensifying enforcement against illegal drug sales, unlicensed medical shops, psychotropic substances and adulterated or misbranded pharmaceutical products. Recent DCA actions have included seizures and enforcement operations across Hyderabad and other districts.