Ruckus During Digital Ration Card Distribution in Adilabad, BJP and Congress Workers Clash

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a digital ration card distribution programme held in Adilabad district headquarters on Saturday as BJP and Congress workers engaged in slogan-shouting, followed by a scuffle.

The programme was organised on the occasion of Independence Day and was attended by Telangana government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with district MLAs Payal Shanker, Anil Jadhav and Vedma Bojju.

The situation reportedly turned tense after BJP workers raised slogans demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph be printed on the digital ration cards. The BJP workers argued that the Central government has a significant share in the distribution of ration rice and therefore demanded that the Prime Minister’s photograph be included on the cards.

Congress workers present at the venue responded with counter-slogans, leading to a heated exchange between supporters of the two parties. The situation escalated, with workers from both sides reportedly pushing and jostling each other.

As the situation became tense, the digital ration card distribution programme was temporarily disrupted. Police personnel intervened and took some BJP workers into custody to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The detained workers were later released following the intervention of local MLA Payal Shanker, after which the situation gradually returned to normal.

Officials subsequently resumed the digital ration card distribution programme and continued with the scheduled proceedings.

The incident caused brief disruption and tension at the venue, but the situation was brought under control following police intervention. The programme was later completed without further major incidents.