Telangana Farmer Insurance Scheme Faces Uncertainty as Premium Deadline Ends

Hyderabad: Telangana’s farmer insurance scheme has run into uncertainty after the state government reportedly failed to pay the annual premium for the 2026–27 crop year before the August 14 deadline, raising concerns among lakhs of farmers and their families.

The Farmer Group Life Insurance Scheme, introduced by the then BRS government in 2018, was aimed at providing financial security to the families of farmers in the event of their untimely death. Under the scheme, the family of an eligible farmer is entitled to financial assistance of ₹5 lakh.

The scheme has subsequently been implemented by successive governments in collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

According to the details available, the state government is required to pay around ₹1,400 crore towards the annual insurance premium by August 14. However, the premium for the 2026–27 period has reportedly not been paid by the Congress government, leaving the continuation of the scheme uncertain.

The scheme currently covers around 42.16 lakh farmers across Telangana. The reported delay in payment has triggered anxiety among farmers, particularly those who depend on the insurance cover as a financial safety net for their families.

The scheme was introduced with the objective of ensuring that families do not face severe financial hardship following the sudden death of a farmer. The ₹5 lakh assistance is intended to provide immediate support to the bereaved family.

The issue has also become a political talking point, with questions being raised over the state government’s handling of the premium payment and the future of the insurance coverage.

Farmers and their families are now awaiting clarity from the Telangana government on whether the pending premium will be paid and whether the insurance protection will continue without interruption for the 2026–27 crop year.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com