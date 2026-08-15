Trisha alongside CM Vijay's parents... a special attraction at the Independence Day celebrations.

Chennai: As the country celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Tamil Nadu witnessed a special ceremony as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government hosted its first Independence Day celebrations since assuming office following the recent Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay unfurled the national flag for the first time after taking charge as Chief Minister. The ceremony was held at the historic Fort St. George in Chennai, where Vijay also received the ceremonial salute from the police contingent.

State ministers, leaders from various political parties, senior officials and members of the film industry attended the celebrations. Cultural programmes and a ceremonial police parade added to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay said his government was committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and would give priority to public welfare and the overall progress of the state.

However, the presence of popular actress Trisha at the event emerged as one of the talking points. Trisha attended the ceremony along with her mother and was seated in the VIP section. She was seen sitting alongside Vijay’s parents, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and his wife Shoba, drawing attention from those present.

Photographs and videos showing Trisha at the Independence Day celebrations subsequently surfaced on social media and began circulating widely.

Vijay’s entry into politics has been accompanied by considerable public interest in his personal life, with Trisha’s name frequently featuring in social media discussions. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has made any official statement regarding the speculation surrounding them.

Trisha has, on several occasions, publicly appeared to support Vijay during his political journey, which has further attracted attention from fans and political observers. She was reportedly among those who congratulated Vijay after his electoral victory and later attended his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister.

Trisha’s name also recently surfaced in connection with political developments in Tamil Nadu. During protests related to the Cauvery water issue, some activists were reportedly heard raising slogans referring to the actress, leading to a political exchange among leaders.

Against this backdrop, Trisha’s appearance at the official Independence Day celebrations alongside Vijay’s family has once again triggered discussion on social media and in political and entertainment circles.

For now, the actress’s participation remains the focus of public attention, while neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially commented on the renewed speculation.