Jay Shah, Virat Kohli lead Indian sporting fraternity’s Independence Day wishes

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with members of the country’s sporting fraternity taking to social media to extend their wishes and reflect on the values of freedom, unity, sacrifice and national pride.

Leading the wishes were ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Virat Kohli, who shared messages highlighting the values that continue to unite the country. The year also marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, which played a significant role in India’s freedom movement and continues to hold a special place in the country’s national consciousness.

“The true strength of a nation lies not only in its victories, but in the values that unite its people. Wishing everyone a proud and Happy Independence Day,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah wrote.

Virat Kohli also shared a post on Instagram that read, “Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind.

India’s cricketing legends also joined the celebrations. “Happy Independence Day!,” wrote both former India legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra used the occasion to highlight the importance of sport and ensuring every child gets the opportunity to play.

“I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both,” wrote India’s Olympic gold winning legend Abhinav Bindra.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman called for people to honour the sacrifices behind India’s freedom and contribute towards building a stronger nation.

“Happy Independence Day. Let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, honour the sacrifices of those who gave us our independence, and continue to contribute towards building a stronger, more united and progressive India. Jai Hind!” posted VVS Laxman.

Former India captain Mithali Raj wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day,” while former India all-rounder Suresh Raina said, “Our identity is enshrined in the colors of the Tricolor. 80 years of freedom, countless sacrifices. Heartfelt wishes on August 15, 2026,”

Shikhar Dhawan also looked back at some of the proudest moments of his career in the India jersey.

“Some of the proudest moments of my life have come wearing the India jersey. Here’s to the country that gave me the dream, the opportunity and the belief to chase it. Happy 80th Independence Day,” former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

India’s sporting organisations and IPL franchises also marked the occasion with messages celebrating the Tricolour and the spirit of the nation.

“From the turf to every Indian heart, we play for the pride of our nation. A very Happy 80th Independence Day from all of us at Hockey India!,” Hockey India posted on X.

“Celebrating the spirit that brings us together. Happy Independence Day,” SunRisers Hyderabad posted.

“Pround. United. Indian. Wishing everyone a very happy #IndependenceDay,” Punjab Kings said.

The National Rifle Association of India posted, “From setting our sights on bigger dreams to hitting every milestone with purpose. Happy 80th Independence Day, India,” while the Athletics Federation of India said, “From the track to the world stage, the Tiranga flies higher every time. Happy Independence Day!”

Lucknow Super Giants also joined in, writing, “Let the Tricolour wave, let India smile. Heartfelt wishes on Independence Day!”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru connected the country’s freedom journey with the dreams of its people, posting, “From a dream of freedom to a nation of dreamers. For every dream that was fought for, every dream that was realised, and every dream that still lies ahead. Happy 80th Independence Day, India.”

Chennai Super Kings wrote, “Let the tricolour fly high! Here’s to the freedom, togetherness and spirit that make India what it is. Happy Independence Day!”

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, looked towards the future with their message: “Entering the 80th year of writing our own story. Vande Mataram, India!”

Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir remembered those whose sacrifices made India’s freedom possible.

“Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind,” Indian men’s cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also extended its wishes, saying, “Here’s wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind,” while former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day.”

Cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle offered a reflection on the significance of the day, writing, “Greetings on Independence Day. A reminder that we must cherish freedom and that colonisation is reprehensible. And a day to offer gratitude to those who made freedom possible and to those simple anonymous people who toiled hard in those early difficult years to let us become who we are today,”

The messages from India’s sporting fraternity brought together athletes, cricketers, sporting bodies and IPL franchises, with a shared focus on freedom, sacrifice, unity and the aspirations of a nation entering its 80th year of independence.