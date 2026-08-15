Vijay Deverakonda wishes masses a happy Independence Day; urges people to “never forget the cost”

Hyderabad: Wishing all Indians around the world a happy Independence Day, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday urged people to remember how hard our forefathers had to fight for our freedom and to “never forget the cost.”

Taking to his social media timelines to greet people on the happy occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays an inspiring character in his upcoming period film ‘Ranabaali’, wrote, “A day of immense celebration. A day to remember how hard our forefathers fought for it, and how far we have come. #NeverForget the cost. And bring glory to your families and the country. Happy Independence Day my brothers, my people.”

The actor also shared a new poster from director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming film, ‘Ranabaali’, in which he plays a brave patriot.

For the unaware, ‘Ranabaaali’ will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It has Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, who is best known for having played character Imhotep in the blockbuster film ‘The Mummy’, playing the antagonist.

The unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, had wrapped up a crucial schedule of the film at Rayalaseema in April this year.

Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in ‘The Mummy’, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

‘Ranabaali’ is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.

Sources claim ‘Ranabaali’ is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. They say it will be based on real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900 and that the film will look to showcase incidents that the British misrepresented in history.

Sources claim that Ranabaali will not be a biopic, and not a textbook retelling but will be a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

After ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Ranabaali’ will be the third film in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen appearing together as a pair.