Stalin calls for unity, equality and progress on India’s 80th Independence Day

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader, M.K. Stalin, on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on India’s 80th Independence Day, calling upon citizens to work collectively towards building a nation founded on equality, fraternity, progress and humanity.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Stalin said India should reject regressive tendencies and outdated practices while continuing to uphold its pluralistic character and national unity.

“Let our India uproot regressive tendencies and archaic practices and proudly uphold pluralism and unity,” Stalin said in his Independence Day message.

Expressing hope for a brighter future, the DMK leader said the country’s journey should lead towards the fulfilment of the dreams and aspirations of millions of people.

He emphasised that knowledge, energy and a shared commitment to constitutional values would play a crucial role in shaping India’s future.

“May our nation’s journey towards a bright future, where the dreams of millions are realised, be successful. Let us shape tomorrow with knowledge and energy and move forward together with the values of equality, fraternity, progress and humanity,” Stalin said.

He concluded his message by wishing everyone a happy Independence Day. The former Chief Minister’s statement came as the 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation, outlining the government’s priorities and vision for India’s development.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay unfurled the Tricolour at Fort St. George in Chennai and delivered his Independence Day address.

Ceremonial events, cultural programmes and parades were organised across the State as government institutions, schools, colleges and members of the public joined the celebrations.

Political leaders cutting across party lines also conveyed their greetings to the people and paid tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s struggle against British colonial rule.

Stalin’s message focussed particularly on social justice and inclusiveness, themes that have remained central to the DMK’s political ideology. His appeal to reject regressive practices and defend pluralism reflected the party’s emphasis on diversity, democratic values and equal opportunities.

The DMK leader urged people to draw inspiration from the freedom movement and work together to create a progressive, compassionate and inclusive India for future generations.