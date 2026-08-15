Three sisters die of electrocution from faulty cooler in Rajasthan’s Baran

Jaipur: Three sisters, including a one-year-old child, died after allegedly suffering an electric shock from a cooler at their home in Baran district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The incident occurred while their parents were away working as farm labourers.

The girls were alone at home while their family members had gone to work as farm labourers. The deceased have been identified as 7-year-old Saloni, 3-year-old Avantika and 1-year-old Sandhya.

According to preliminary information, the girls came into contact with an electrically charged cooler at the house where the family was living. The family members had reportedly gone to work in the fields, leaving the three children at home.

According to Sadar police station officer Naval Kishore Meena, the girls’ father, Madanlal Sahariya, is a resident of Karnavta village under Sirsi police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. He works as a farm labourer for a farmer in Fatehpur and was living on the farm with his family.

The exact sequence of events is still being investigated, police said, adding that preliminary information suggests that an electrical fault in the cooler may have caused the accident, resulting in the girls coming into contact with the appliance.

When the family members returned from work, they found the three girls unresponsive. Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and helped take the children to the hospital.

Police and administrative officials reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. Doctors examined the girls and declared all three dead.

The deaths of the three young sisters have left the family devastated, while the incident has triggered grief across the village.

Baran Sub-Divisional Officer Ramavatar Meena said the administration reached the hospital after being informed about the deaths. Postmortems of all three bodies were conducted before they were handed over to the family. Arrangements are being made to transport the bodies to their native village.

The administration has also initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.

Police are investigating the incident to determine how the electrical fault occurred and the exact circumstances that led to the deaths.

The Sub-Divisional Officer said the government would provide all possible assistance to the affected family according to applicable rules.

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