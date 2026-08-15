Ranchi protesters mark Independence Day with Tiranga Yatra amid exam row

Ranchi: Amid the ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand, protesting students took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ranchi on Saturday to mark Independence Day. Two students who were observing a hunger strike at the protest site participated in the march while seated in wheelchairs. The march began at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the police and students over the participation of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and student Umme Habiba, both of whom were on hunger strike and admitted to Sadar Hospital. Police and administrative officials prevented them from leaving the hospital, citing health concerns.

Devendra Nath Mahto alleged that police personnel stopped him and manhandled him when he tried to step out of his hospital room to join the march. During a Facebook Live session, he further alleged that the police also assaulted his associates who were present with him.

Devendra Nath said that despite being on hunger strike for the past 14 days, he remained committed to standing up for his rights and raising the voice of students. He asserted that their voices could not be suppressed in this manner.

Devendra Nath Mahto has been playing an active role in the student movement protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations. He was admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated during the hunger strike and is currently undergoing treatment there.

Student Umme Habiba, who has also been on hunger strike for 12 days, emerged from her room in a wheelchair, holding a copy of the Constitution, with the intention of joining the march. However, security personnel did not permit her to leave the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium carried out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ as scheduled. A large number of students participated in the march, carrying the national flag and raising slogans in support of their demands.

The students have been agitating for the past 22 days, demanding an investigation into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations and action against those responsible. The deadlock remains unresolved despite three rounds of talks with the government.

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