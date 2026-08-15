BJP slams Congress for ‘utter disrespect’ of Vande Mataram, demands apology

New Delhi: A controversy erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi were seen interacting as the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was being played during the 80th Independence Day celebration at the party headquarters, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Congress and demanding an apology.

However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh clarified that there was “no attempt” to stop the national song’s rendition.

In the video from the event at Indira Bhawan, both Kharge and Sonia Gandhi are seen gesturing and speaking among themselves. Both the senior leaders then called a party member and apparently instructed him something.

Addressing reporters, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted that this is the first Independence Day in which the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ has been sung in full form, uncut and uninterrupted.

He underlined that rendition of the national song is important because on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, 1947, the first Constituent Assembly of independent India had begun with the rendition of Vande Mataram as till then the national anthem was not adopted by the Constitution.

Noting that the national song’s rendition marked a historical moment in the history of India, Trivedi lashed out at the Congress, saying: “At this time we have seen a very ugly moment when at the head office of the Congress, it was seen that their supreme leader Sonia Gandhi, their super President Rahul Gandhi and sitting President Mallikarjun Kharge ji were not attentive while the national song was being sung and rather they were casually talking to each other, passing remarks and even calling someone. This shows the utter disrespect by Congress party towards the national song Vande Mataram.”

“This shows that Congress party has not yet accepted the full version of Vande Mataram. So, we strongly condemn the deplorable act of the top leadership of the party and urge an apology and clarification from them for this peculiar act,” he said.

The BJP leader also added that if the Congress do not issue an apology, “it will reflect their true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, their dedication to the nation.”

Trivedi added: “Their (Congress’) respect towards the freedom struggle is under suspicion and under grave question.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised the Congress, saying: “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were so angry while listening to ‘Vande Mataram’ that Sonia Gandhi looked towards Rahul Gandhi, and both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi tried to stop ‘Vande Mataram’. This makes it clear that today the Congress party is no longer the Indian National Congress; it has rather become a ‘Dimagi Naxal Congress’.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attempted to clarify the matter, saying: “Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, ‘There was no attempt to stop it because the Congress President had been standing for a long time’, and Sonia Gandhi was saying, ‘Bring a chair for him and place it there’.”